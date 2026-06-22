



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Monday, beginning the first leg of his four-day official visit to Mongolia and the Republic of Korea. His stay in Mongolia is scheduled from 22 to 23 June.





On arrival, Jaishankar was warmly received by State Secretary Munktushig Ilkhanajav. Expressing gratitude for the reception, he posted on X that he looked forward to fruitful engagements aimed at advancing the India-Mongolia special partnership.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Jaishankar’s visit to Mongolia will include meetings with the country’s leadership and discussions with his counterpart, Foreign Minister B Battsetseg. These talks are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in energy, infrastructure, and strategic connectivity.





India and Mongolia share a longstanding relationship rooted in cultural and spiritual ties, with Buddhism forming a strong civilizational link. In recent years, the partnership has expanded into strategic domains, with India extending a $1.7 billion Line of Credit for the construction of Mongolia’s first oil refinery.





This project, expected to be operational by 2028, is a cornerstone of Mongolia’s energy independence and a symbol of India’s commitment to its partner.





Jaishankar’s visit also comes against the backdrop of Mongolia’s increasing importance in India’s Act East Policy and its vision of building resilient supply chains across Eurasia. Defence cooperation has also grown, with joint military exercises such as “Nomadic Elephant” underscoring the strategic trust between the two nations.





Following his engagements in Mongolia, Jaishankar will travel to South Korea on 24 and 25 June. He is scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and deliver the keynote speech at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity on 25 June. His address is expected to highlight India’s role in promoting peace, prosperity, and multilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.





The visit to South Korea builds on recent high-level exchanges, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with President Lee Jae-Myung at the G7 Summit in France earlier this month.





Both sides have agreed to implement the Joint Strategic Vision for the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership from 2026 to 2030, focusing on emerging sectors such as digital technology, green energy, and advanced manufacturing.





EAM Jaishankar’s twin visits to Mongolia and South Korea reflect India’s broader diplomatic outreach in Asia, aimed at consolidating partnerships with like-minded nations and advancing shared strategic goals. His engagements are expected to reinforce India’s position as a reliable partner in regional stability and economic growth.





ANI







