India and Malaysia convened the 12th Sub Committee Meeting on Military Cooperation in New Delhi on Wednesday, where both sides comprehensively reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral military cooperation.





The discussions covered ongoing defence engagements, military-to-military exchanges, bilateral exercises, training programs, staff talks, capacity building, maritime cooperation, and collaboration in emerging domains.





The meeting was co-chaired by Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary in India’s Ministry of Defence, and Major General Amer Mahmud Bin Abdul Rahman, Assistant Chief of Staff for Defence Operations and Training in the Malaysian Armed Forces. Both delegations expressed satisfaction with the steady progress achieved across multiple areas of cooperation and identified opportunities for further expansion.





The talks highlighted prospects for collaboration in defence industry and defence technology, as well as in cyber security and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Both sides acknowledged the successful conduct of regular bilateral activities and agreed to strengthen cooperation through enhanced exchanges, professional interactions, and increased participation in each other’s military courses and training institutions.





India and Malaysia also appreciated their active participation in the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus framework. They reaffirmed their commitment to promoting practical cooperation under the Experts’ Working Group on Counter-Terrorism, underscoring the importance of coordinated efforts in addressing shared security challenges.





The delegations exchanged views on regional and global security developments, reiterating their shared commitment to maintaining peace, stability, security, and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific in accordance with international law. This emphasis reflected the strategic convergence of both nations in safeguarding maritime security and regional stability.





The meeting further underscored defence cooperation as a key pillar of the India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership. Both sides reaffirmed their determination to deepen bilateral defence ties based on mutual trust, shared interests, and a common vision for a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.





The Sub Committee Meeting on Military Cooperation serves as the principal military-to-military consultative mechanism between the two countries. It acts as a precursor to the India-Malaysia Defence Cooperation Meeting held at the level of Defence Secretary.





The latest meeting reviewed progress since the last SCMC and expressed confidence that the outcomes would provide a strong foundation for productive deliberations at the forthcoming Defence Cooperation Meeting.





The Malaysian delegation also called on Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and visited the Defence Public Sector Undertakings Bhawan at the World Trade Centre in New Delhi. Prior to the meeting, the head of the Malaysian delegation paid homage to India’s fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, symbolising respect and solidarity between the two nations.





This engagement reflects the growing strategic partnership between India and Malaysia, with defence cooperation emerging as a central pillar in their bilateral relationship. The discussions and activities undertaken during the meeting are expected to reinforce operational coordination, enhance interoperability, and contribute to regional peace and stability.





ANI







