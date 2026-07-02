



The tenure of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has been formally extended for a period of one year beyond 14 July, following approval by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions announced the decision on Wednesday, confirming that Misri will continue in his role until mid‑2027.





Vikram Misri assumed charge as Foreign Secretary in 2024. He is a career diplomat from the 1989 batch of the Indian Foreign Service and has held numerous important assignments both in New Delhi and abroad. His career spans postings in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America, reflecting his wide diplomatic experience.





In New Delhi, Misri worked on the Pakistan desk of the Ministry of External Affairs and served on the staff of two Foreign Ministers, IK Gujral and Pranab Mukherjee. He also held the position of Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office and was Private Secretary to three Prime Ministers of India, namely IK Gujral, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.





His overseas postings included assignments in Brussels, Tunis, Islamabad and Washington DC. He was Deputy High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka and Consul General of India in Munich. These roles gave him extensive exposure to South Asian, European and transatlantic diplomatic affairs.





Ambassador Misri was appointed India’s Ambassador to Spain in 2014, to Myanmar in 2016, and later to the People’s Republic of China, where he served from January 2019 to December 2021. His tenure in Beijing was particularly significant, given the complexities of India‑China relations during that period.





Before becoming Foreign Secretary, Misri served as Deputy National Security Adviser (Strategic Affairs) of India from January 2022 until June 2024. In this role, he was closely involved in strategic policy formulation and high‑level security dialogues.





The extension of his tenure comes at a time when India faces multiple diplomatic challenges, including managing relations with neighbouring countries, navigating global power shifts, and advancing its strategic interests in multilateral forums. His continuation in office is seen as a move to ensure continuity and stability in India’s foreign policy establishment.





Agencies







