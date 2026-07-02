



Qatar have concluded separate meetings with United States and Iranian negotiators in Doha, reporting what they described as “positive progress” on issues linked to the 14‑point Memorandum of Understanding.





The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the discussions built upon the outcomes of the Lake Lucerne Summit and would resume after the funeral ceremonies for Iran’s former Supreme Leader.





Majed Al Ansari, adviser to Qatar’s prime minister and official spokesperson for the foreign ministry, stated that both mediators had engaged separately with Washington and Tehran. He emphasised that the parties agreed to continue discussions at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an airstrike on 28 February at the onset of the US‑Israel war with Iran.





Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, disclosed that Tehran raised concerns over Washington’s implementation of earlier commitments, particularly regarding Lebanon. He noted that Iran had pressed the issue during the Doha meetings, highlighting what it viewed as failures by the United States to fulfil its obligations.





Gharibabadi also revealed that discussions with Qatari officials centred on the use of part of the initial six billion US dollars in frozen Iranian funds. He explained that it was agreed the money would be directed towards the purchase of essential goods, based on Iran’s stated needs, and subsequently placed at Tehran’s disposal.





Iranian authorities are preparing extensive funeral ceremonies for Ali Khamenei between 4 and 9 July, to be held across multiple locations in Iran and Iraq. These events are expected to temporarily pause the negotiation process, with talks resuming thereafter.





Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the diplomatic track, claiming that the “denuclearisation” of Iran was progressing well. Speaking to reporters before departing for North Dakota to visit the newly built Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, he said that discussions on Iran’s nuclear program had advanced positively following recent military action against the Islamic Republic.





Trump asserted that Iran had shifted its position after US strikes on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. He remarked that “they’ve come a long way” and insisted that Washington was on course to achieve its objective.





He reiterated his government’s longstanding stance that Iran would not be permitted to possess a nuclear weapon, stressing that such an outcome was non‑negotiable.





The Doha meetings therefore represent a continuation of the delicate diplomatic process initiated at the Lake Lucerne Summit, with mediators Qatar attempting to bridge gaps between Washington and Tehran.





The talks remain intertwined with regional developments, including the conflict in Lebanon and the broader nuclear issue, while the funeral of Ali Khamenei introduces a temporary pause in proceedings.





ANI







