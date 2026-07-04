



Akash Tarang represents a decisive leap in India’s indigenous electronic warfare capabilities, designed to neutralise hostile drones and strengthen the country’s layered air defence network.





Its induction under the Defence Acquisition Council’s ₹52,000 crore modernisation push underscores India’s determination to achieve self-reliance in defence technologies while countering the growing menace of UAVs across modern battlefields.





Akash Tarang is an advanced electronic warfare system developed indigenously to detect, track, jam, and neutralise hostile drones. It has been conceived as a dedicated counter-UAV platform to provide robust protection to Indian Army formations against reconnaissance drones, swarm drones, and kamikaze UAVs.





The system integrates radio frequency detection, GPS jamming, and autonomous monitoring to disable aerial threats without necessarily destroying them, making it a cost-effective and scalable solution.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has led its design and development, with production support from Bharat Electronics Limited and private defence MSMEs.





This ensures full intellectual property ownership under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat frameworks, reducing dependence on imported technologies. Its modular architecture allows deployment in vehicle-mounted, fixed-site, and man-portable configurations, enabling rapid mobility and adaptability across diverse operational environments.





Akash Tarang employs a three-tier detection system. Radio frequency sniffers identify drone communication signals, while GPS/GNSS jamming disrupts navigation. Its anti-swarm capability ensures simultaneous tracking and neutralisation of multiple drones, a critical feature given the increasing use of coordinated UAV attacks. The ruggedized design ensures resilience in harsh battlefield conditions, while autonomous monitoring enhances situational awareness for frontline units.





The system complements India’s existing missile and air defence assets such as the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) and Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS).





Together, these platforms form a layered shield against aerial threats ranging from advanced fighter aircraft and cruise missiles to small drones. Akash Tarang fills a crucial gap by targeting low-cost UAVs that often evade conventional radar and missile systems.





Its induction comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, where India successfully countered repeated Pakistani drone and missile attacks. The operation highlighted the vulnerability posed by inexpensive drones deployed in swarms, reinforcing the need for specialised counter-UAV systems.





Akash Tarang, alongside upgraded L-70 air defence guns and Akash missile batteries, will now form part of India’s Sudarshan Chakra air defence shield announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The Defence Acquisition Council’s approval also included complementary systems such as jet-based kamikaze drones, man-portable anti-tank guided missiles, and active protection systems for tanks.





For the Air Force, high-altitude pseudo satellites were cleared to provide persistent surveillance, while the Navy will induct shipborne UAVs and advanced sea mines. Collectively, these acquisitions mark a significant step in India’s multi-domain modernisation strategy.





Akash Tarang’s deployment will enhance operational readiness and battlefield survivability by providing frontline troops with reliable protection against UAV threats. It reflects India’s growing emphasis on indigenous electronic warfare technologies and its strategic intent to deny adversaries freedom of manoeuvre in the aerial domain.





By integrating seamlessly into the broader air defence grid, it strengthens deterrence and ensures India remains prepared for evolving threats in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.





Agencies







