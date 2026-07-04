



Indonesia is expected to finalise a major defence deal with India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Jakarta visit next week, centred on the sale of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and potential collaboration on Scorpene-class submarines.





Reports indicate Jakarta is seeking more than one BrahMos battery, with discussions also touching on submarine cooperation to strengthen its maritime security.





Indonesia has already shown strong interest in the BrahMos missile system. The export version has a range of 290 kilometres and is capable of coastal defence, ground attack, and anti-ship roles.





Earlier this year, Indonesia had agreed to procure one battery of BrahMos missiles, but ahead of Modi’s visit, Jakarta has requested an additional battery, possibly under a favourable line of credit arrangement.





This expansion reflects Indonesia’s intent to modernise its armed forces and bolster coastal defence capabilities, particularly in the strategically sensitive Malacca Strait.





The BrahMos system has already been exported to the Philippines in 2022 for $375 million and is in final stages of delivery to Vietnam. Indonesia’s procurement would make it the third Southeast Asian nation to acquire the missile, further consolidating India’s reputation as a reliable supplier of advanced defence technology.





The missile’s supersonic speed—three times the speed of sound—makes it one of the fastest cruise missiles in the world, offering a significant deterrent against hostile naval activity.





Alongside the missile deal, discussions are expected to include collaboration on Scorpene-class submarines. Indonesia has begun constructing two French-designed Scorpene submarines, while India’s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in Mumbai has already built six under Project-75.





India’s experience in submarine construction and integration of advanced systems positions it as a valuable partner for Indonesia, which is seeking to expand its undersea warfare capabilities. There is potential for cooperation in technology transfer, joint production, and training, which would deepen naval ties between the two countries.





The submarine collaboration is particularly relevant given Indonesia’s strategic geography. The northern tip of Sumatra lies close to India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands, making coordinated naval operations vital for securing sea lanes in the Indian Ocean.





Enhanced submarine capability would allow Indonesia to better monitor and control maritime traffic through the Malacca Strait, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.





For India, these deals represent a significant step in its Act East policy and Indo-Pacific strategy. By supplying advanced defence systems to Southeast Asian partners, India strengthens regional deterrence against coercive actions and builds a network of trusted security relationships.





For Indonesia, the acquisition of BrahMos missiles and potential submarine cooperation would mark a leap in its defence modernisation, signalling its intent to play a stronger role in regional security.





The Jakarta visit is therefore poised to be a landmark in India-Indonesia defence ties, with the BrahMos and Scorpene discussions forming the centrepiece of bilateral engagement. If finalised, these agreements will not only enhance Indonesia’s military capabilities but also reinforce India’s standing as a major defence exporter and strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific.





Agencies







