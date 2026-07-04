



India’s Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has granted in‑principle approval for the procurement of ten weapon systems, three of which are specifically designed to reinforce the country’s air defence architecture, reported Times of India.





These include the Medium Range Surface‑to‑Air Missile system, the Very Short Range Air Defence System, and the Akash Tarang Anti‑Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Electronic Warfare System.





Together, these systems will provide protection against a spectrum of aerial threats ranging from advanced fighter aircraft and cruise missiles to small drones. The global emphasis on air defence has grown sharply in recent years, driven by the proliferation of inexpensive drones often deployed in swarms, and the increasing use of ballistic missiles in conflict zones such as West Asia and Ukraine.





India’s own experience during Operation Sindoor underscored the importance of robust air defence. Pakistan employed small drones, the Fatah‑II ballistic missile, and CM‑400AKG supersonic missiles in attempts to strike Indian assets, including the S‑400 system at Adampur Air Force Station.





These threats were successfully intercepted by India’s defensive network, which relied heavily on indigenous systems such as the Akash missile and upgraded L‑70 guns.





The significance of air defence was aptly summarised by Major General Pradeep Goswami, a veteran of the arm, who noted that while land forces hold territory and the navy secures the seas, air defence ensures the skies remain protected. Without it, both military and civilian assets remain vulnerable to aerial attack.





Three months after Pakistan sought peace and the kinetic phase of Operation Sindoor ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Sudarshan Chakra program. This ambitious plan aims to establish a nationwide integrated air defence network capable of countering threats from ballistic missiles to drones.





While indigenous systems will form the backbone of this shield, imported platforms such as the S‑400 will continue to play a role.





The MR‑SAM is the most capable of the three systems cleared. Jointly developed by Israel Aerospace Industries and the Defence Research and Development Organisation, and manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited, it is based on the Barak‑8 missile.





With a range exceeding 70 kilometres, it can engage UAVs, helicopters, fighter aircraft and cruise missiles. Reports indicate that it intercepted a Pakistani Fatah‑II missile over Sirsa during Operation Sindoor. The MR‑SAM is already operational across the Army, Navy and Air Force.





The V‑SHORADS system forms the innermost layer of India’s layered defence network. It is the last line of protection for Vital Areas and Vital Points designated by the armed forces. India currently employs Igla missiles, L‑70 guns and Zu‑23 mm guns in this role, while DRDO is developing an indigenous V‑SHORADS to replace and augment these legacy systems.





The Akash Tarang system represents a different approach. It is an electronic warfare platform designed to neutralise drones by jamming their communication frequencies. By severing the link between the drone and its operator, it renders the drone ineffective without physically destroying it. This soft‑kill capability complements hard‑kill systems, providing flexibility in counter‑UAV operations.





The procurement of these three systems marks a significant step in strengthening India’s layered air defence shield.





They will integrate seamlessly into the broader Sudarshan Chakra network, ensuring that the country remains protected against a wide range of aerial threats and reinforcing deterrence against adversaries.





Agencies







