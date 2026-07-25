



India on Friday firmly rejected Pakistan’s accusations that it had intentionally created flood conditions across the border.





The Ministry of External Affairs described the claims as baseless and contrary to the facts, while reaffirming that New Delhi will continue to provide critical flood data to Islamabad on humanitarian grounds, as it has done in the past.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified during a media briefing that the surge in the Chenab river’s flow was entirely the result of heavy monsoon rainfall. He explained that the elevated water levels were a direct consequence of intense rainfall across Jammu and adjoining catchment areas between 20 and 23 July 2026.





He pointed out that Pakistan’s own Flood Forecasting Division in Lahore had attributed the high discharge in the Chenab to downpours in the upper catchment regions. The official flood advisory issued on 22 July noted that the high volume at Marala was expected to persist before gradually subsiding as rainfall diminished.





Jaiswal stressed that the rise in river flows was a natural hydrological response to monsoon rainfall and not the result of any deliberate upstream intervention by India. He described attempts to portray a weather-driven flood event as deliberate action by India as factually incorrect, technically untenable, and contradicted by Pakistan’s own advisories.





The MEA also dismissed claims that India had failed to provide advance flood warnings. Jaiswal explained that river discharges during the period had not crossed extraordinary thresholds that would trigger formal alerts. He highlighted that the prevailing flow patterns were consistent with standard monsoon activity, a detail corroborated by Pakistan’s own forecasting bodies.





He emphasised that any suggestion that India deliberately withheld flood-related information was without factual basis. Nevertheless, he reiterated that India remains committed to sharing high-flood data with Pakistan on humanitarian grounds through diplomatic channels whenever such situations arise.





Turning to Pakistan’s remarks at the ASEAN forum, Jaiswal said India had categorically rejected the issues raised. He reaffirmed that India’s position on the Indus Waters Treaty remains unchanged, stressing that the pact will stay in abeyance until Pakistan irrevocably and credibly halts its support for cross-border terrorism.





Addressing questions on China, Jaiswal recalled the External Affairs Minister’s statement that India does not encroach upon Chinese sovereignty. He asserted that China has been in illegal occupation of Indian territories in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh since 1963. He reiterated India’s strong objections to Chinese infrastructure projects undertaken within territories that New Delhi considers its own.





India’s response reflects a hardened diplomatic posture, linking water management, treaty obligations, and territorial sovereignty directly to the cessation of terrorism and to opposition against illegal occupation.





ANI







