



India on Friday reiterated its commitment to deepening strategic ties with Saudi Arabia after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s recent visit to Riyadh. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made the statement during its weekly press briefing.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised the importance of sustained high-level dialogue mechanisms between the two nations. He explained that the NSA’s visit was part of regular conversations with partner countries, aimed at advancing bilateral relations. He added that some of the issues raised were discussed, and India hopes to continue building its relationship with Saudi Arabia through the dialogue mechanism between the NSAs of both sides.





The remarks followed Doval’s official visit to Riyadh on 20 July, during which he assessed the progress of India–Saudi bilateral ties and deliberated on the prevailing regional scenario. The Embassy of India in Riyadh confirmed the engagement on social platform X, noting that Doval was warmly received at the airport by Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Dr Saud Al-Sati and Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan.





During the visit, Doval held meetings with Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Dr Musaed Al-Aiban, National Security Advisor. The diplomatic deliberations focused heavily on regional stability and security frameworks, reflecting the shared concerns of both nations.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia also confirmed the high-level interactions. In a statement on X, it said that Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received the Indian NSA. The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries. Discussions also covered the latest regional developments, energy security, and the protection of maritime corridors.





Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy reported that Doval and Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman evaluated two-way collaboration in the energy sector. They examined avenues to broaden the alliance, with a particular focus on joint initiatives to bolster energy security and guarantee stable supplies. This reflects the critical role of Saudi Arabia as one of India’s largest suppliers of crude oil and petroleum products.





The sustained momentum in engagements underscores the growing strategic partnership between New Delhi and Riyadh. The relationship is being shaped against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics in West Asia, where energy security, maritime stability, and regional diplomacy remain pressing concerns.





India’s outreach to Saudi Arabia also aligns with Riyadh’s Vision 2030 program, which seeks to diversify its economy and strengthen its role in global energy and security frameworks. The Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia, numbering approximately 2.7 million, continues to serve as a vital bridge between the two nations, contributing significantly to the Kingdom’s development.





The reaffirmation of ties by the MEA highlights India’s intent to maintain momentum in its Gulf diplomacy. By strengthening its partnership with Saudi Arabia, New Delhi aims to secure energy supplies, safeguard maritime trade routes, and remain actively engaged in regional stability efforts.





ANI







