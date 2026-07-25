



The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday accused China of infringing upon India’s sovereignty, stating that Beijing is illegally occupying Indian territories in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.





The MEA raised firm objections against Chinese projects being undertaken in these regions, describing them as violations of India’s territorial integrity.





At the weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised New Delhi’s consistent position on sovereignty. He reiterated that India has always raised concerns with Beijing, making clear that India does not violate China’s sovereignty in any manner and has remained consistent in its approach.





Jaiswal pointed to China’s ongoing illegal presence and unilateral infrastructure initiatives in Indian territory. He stressed that China has been in illegal occupation of Indian territories in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh since 1963, despite India’s rights being officially acknowledged even by China. He added that there are Chinese projects on territories in Jammu and Kashmir that belong to India, and India firmly objects to them.





These strong remarks came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Manila. The meeting highlighted both the contentious issues and the attempts at dialogue between the two sides.





According to a readout released by the Chinese foreign ministry, Wang Yi asserted that previous bilateral engagements between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan and Tianjin had guided China-India relations onto the right track of improvement and development. He described China and India as partners rather than competitors, and as opportunities rather than threats to each other.





The Chinese statement noted that institutional mechanisms had gradually restarted, border regions had maintained peace and tranquillity, and bilateral trade had reached record levels. Wang emphasised that these achievements had not come easily and should be cherished.





He characterised both nations as key representatives of emerging markets and the Global South. Wang expressed that both sides should prioritise human well-being, demonstrate their responsibility as major powers, consolidate positive momentum in bilateral relations, strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs, and contribute positively to promoting multipolarity and the democratisation of international relations.





The Chinese foreign ministry further stated that Beijing remains willing to collaborate with New Delhi to execute leader-level consensus, maintain regular high-level interactions, broaden trade, media, and cultural links, and handle sensitive friction points properly. It added that China seeks to explore a correct way for neighbouring major powers to coexist peacefully, based on mutual respect, mutual trust, common development, and common prosperity.





This exchange underscores the dual nature of India-China relations, where sovereignty disputes over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh remain deeply contentious, even as both sides highlight cooperation in trade, diplomacy, and global governance.





India’s objections to Chinese projects in its territories reflect its firm stance on sovereignty, while China’s emphasis on partnership and multipolarity illustrates its attempt to balance disputes with broader strategic engagement.





ANI







