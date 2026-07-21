



India’s first flying taxi, developed by IIT-Madras-incubated ePlane Company, has unveiled its full-scale e200X prototype and is targeting certified flight trials by mid-2027, with commercial services expected to begin in 2028.





The first deployments will be air ambulances, followed by passenger transport, making short-range urban flights a reality within the next decade.





The ePlane Company has launched India’s first electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft prototype earlier this month. The aircraft, designated e200X PT-01, represents a major milestone in India’s advanced air mobility ambitions.





It is designed to carry one pilot and two passengers, or up to 200 kg of cargo, with an operational range of 100–110 km on a single charge. This makes it suitable for short-haul flights within cities and across nearby regions, directly addressing traffic congestion and limited ground infrastructure.





The unveiling took place at the company’s newly inaugurated 60,000 sq. ft. production facility in Chennai. The prototype follows five years of research and development, supported by more than 10,000 km of cumulative test flights conducted through earlier subscale platforms.





The aircraft is built using a carbon-fibre composite airframe and powered by an 800-volt battery-electric propulsion system. It incorporates the company’s patented Synergistic Lift architecture, which separates vertical lift and forward cruise propulsion to reduce mechanical complexity and improve efficiency.





The e200X has a compact footprint of 8 metres by 11 metres, making it one of the world’s most compact winged passenger eVTOL aircraft. Its design allows operations from existing urban infrastructure such as helipads and open spaces, with potential for rooftop operations in the future.





The company has already secured commitments for more than 800 aircraft, with a substantial portion intended for emergency medical transport applications.





The first commercial services are expected to begin with air ambulances in 2028. This strategic choice reflects the company’s focus on life-saving utility, aiming to cut critical medical transport times across India by up to seven times.





Passenger transport services will follow, expanding the scope of urban air mobility. The company’s vision is to revolutionise regional travel by offering faster, cleaner, and more sustainable alternatives to road transport.





The ePlane Company has integrated technologies from global partners including NVIDIA, HENSOLDT, and TATA Consultancy Services. NVIDIA’s IGX Thor platform powers onboard computing and digital twin simulations, HENSOLDT provides navigation and situational-awareness systems, and TCS contributes software for battery management and predictive fleet analytics. This collaboration ensures advanced safety, operational efficiency, and predictive maintenance capabilities.





Founded in 2019, the company has raised $21.5 million from investors such as Speciale Invest, Antares Ventures, Naval Ravikant, Micelio Mobility, Java Capital, and Anicut Capital. Its board includes aviation industry veterans Aditya Ghosh and Eash Sundaram. With certification targeted for late 2027, the company is preparing for mass production and eventual commercial deployment.





India’s entry into the global eVTOL race places it alongside companies in the US, Europe, and China that are working to commercialise flying taxis.





The e200X project highlights the potential of electric aircraft to reshape mobility by reducing carbon emissions and offering cost-effective solutions for short-distance travel.





By 2028, India could see its first operational flying taxis, beginning with air ambulances and expanding to passenger services, marking a transformative step in the country’s urban transport landscape.





Agencies







