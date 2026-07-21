JSW Defence, is focused on developing advanced, indigenous solutions





JSW Defence has inaugurated a dedicated UAV Flying Base in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, marking a major step in India’s indigenous drone ecosystem.





The facility supports pilot training, R&D, and customer demonstrations, while also anchoring a $90 million partnership with US-based Shield AI to manufacture advanced V-BAT unmanned aerial systems in India.





The UAV Flying Base in Kurnool has been operationalised as a strategic hub for unmanned aerial vehicle activities. It is designed to serve multiple functions, including pilot training, research and development, and customer demonstrations.





The initiative aligns with the Andhra Pradesh government’s vision to transform Kurnool into a “Drone City,” positioning the region as a centre for advanced aerospace innovation.





The facility recently hosted senior JSW executives, including Parth Jindal, who reviewed progress on establishing advanced V-BAT flying operations in India. The V-BAT is a Group 3 Unmanned Aerial System developed by Shield AI, featuring vertical take-off and landing capability, long endurance, and advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance functions.





It is already deployed by the United States Marine Expeditionary Units and other armed forces worldwide.





The JSW–Shield AI partnership involves an investment of $90 million over two years, with $65 million allocated in the first year. This funding will establish a global compliance program, a manufacturing facility, and manpower training in India.





The collaboration aims to indigenise V-BAT production, create a local supply chain, and enable large-scale manufacturing, assembly, and testing of these systems. India will not only meet domestic defence requirements but also serve as a global production hub for Shield AI.





The V-BAT platform offers unique advantages. Its patented ducted-fan design ensures a small logistics footprint and rapid deployment. With a wingspan of 2.95 metres, a length of 2.7 metres, and a maximum take-off weight of 57 kilograms, it can carry payloads up to 11.3 kilograms.





The drone provides endurance of up to 10 hours and can operate at altitudes of 6,100 metres. Payload options include electro-optical/infrared cameras and wide-area search sensors, making it suitable for border security, counter-narcotics operations, and threat detection. It can also be armed for specific missions if required.





JSW Defence’s Flying Base will provide operator training and end-to-end maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for the Indian Armed Forces. This initiative strengthens India’s defence industrial ecosystem by integrating advanced unmanned systems into local manufacturing.





It also supports the broader national goal of indigenisation under the Atmanirbhar Bharat program, reducing dependence on imports in critical defence technologies.





Shield AI has emphasised that this partnership reflects both US and Indian governments’ desire for a closely integrated defence supply chain.





The collaboration has been developed over several years to expand India’s indigenous capabilities in unmanned systems. By combining JSW’s industrial strength with Shield AI’s technological expertise, the partnership is expected to transform India’s role in the global drone sector.





The operationalisation of the Kurnool UAV Flying Base is therefore not just a local milestone but a national strategic achievement. It will accelerate India’s adoption of next-generation unmanned aerial systems, foster innovation, and create high-skilled employment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. The initiative firmly positions India as a rising hub for advanced drone technologies.





Agencies







