



Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed on Monday for a three‑nation tour covering Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand. In his departure statement, he emphasised that the journey would further strengthen India’s Act East Policy, the MAHASAGAR Vision, and India’s broader outlook towards a free and open Indo‑Pacific.





He confirmed that the first leg of the visit will take place in Indonesia from 6–8 July at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto. India and Indonesia elevated their bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Modi’s first visit in 2018.





This trip marks his first bilateral visit since that elevation and follows the state visit of President Prabowo, who was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations on 26 January 2025.





Modi underlined that India and Indonesia share strong civilizational and people‑to‑people ties, and his engagements will deepen all aspects of the multifaceted partnership.





He will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Indonesia and visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta with President Prabowo, highlighting the cultural bonds between the two nations.





From Indonesia, Modi will travel to Australia between 8–10 July at the invitation of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He stated that the visit will strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia.





His discussions with Albanese will cover defence and security, trade and investments, education and mobility, and people‑to‑people ties. In Melbourne, he will interact with the Indian diaspora, which he described as an important pillar of the strategic partnership. The visit will also provide opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging and critical technologies, sports, and sports science.





The final leg of the tour will take place in New Zealand from 10–11 July at the invitation of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Modi noted that his visit will build upon the strong momentum in bilateral ties following Luxon’s visit to India in March 2025.





He will discuss with Luxon ways to further enhance economic, trade and commercial engagements. India and New Zealand have already committed to strengthening bilateral trade and commercial ties through the signing of the Free Trade Agreement.





PM Modi highlighted the significant contribution of the Indian diaspora to bilateral relations and expressed his anticipation of addressing a large gathering of the Indian community in Auckland, who have excelled in diverse fields.





He concluded by stressing that his visits to Indonesia and Australia in the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean respectively, followed by New Zealand, will reinforce India’s Act East Policy, the MAHASAGAR Vision, and its commitment to a free and open Indo‑Pacific.





The tour is designed to blend strategic, economic and cultural diplomacy, while also showcasing India’s growing role in regional and global affairs.





ANI







