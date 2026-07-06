



Global shipping giant Maersk has placed a landmark order for 1,000 India-manufactured shipping containers with DCM Shriram Group, marking the beginning of a long-term partnership that strengthens India’s maritime manufacturing ecosystem.





The unveiling of the first export-import (EXIM) container at Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal signals India’s emergence as a trusted global container supplier.





Maersk’s announcement came during the unveiling ceremony at the Maersk-CONCOR Inland Container Depot in Dadri, where the first India-made EXIM container was formally introduced.





The order of 1,000 containers represents a strong vote of confidence in India’s growing container manufacturing capabilities and is expected to significantly boost the country’s role in the global maritime value chain.





The containers have been produced in line with internationally accepted quality and safety standards, including ISO specifications and the International Convention for Safe Containers (CSC). This ensures their suitability for global deployment, meeting the stringent requirements of international shipping lines. Structural prototype testing, including stacking, lifting, racking, and weatherproofing, was conducted under classification society oversight, with full CSC safety approval granted.





This milestone builds upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Robert Maersk Uggla, Chairman of AP Moller–Maersk, in February 2025. During that meeting, the Prime Minister encouraged the company to support the development of world-class container manufacturing in India. Within just sixteen months, that vision has materialised into the rollout of India’s first internationally procured EXIM container, demonstrating the government’s ability to translate strategic intent into timely execution.





Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised that India is rapidly emerging as a trusted global manufacturing and maritime powerhouse under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He described the unveiling as a defining milestone in the journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, reflecting the growing confidence of global industry in India’s manufacturing capabilities and commitment to building world-class maritime infrastructure.





The development also aligns with the government’s Container Manufacturing Promotion Scheme (CMPS), announced in the Union Budget 2026 with an allocation of ₹10,000 crore. The scheme aims to reduce dependence on imported containers, strengthen supply chain resilience, and create a globally competitive manufacturing ecosystem.





It provides capital expenditure support for establishing new container manufacturing facilities, operational expenditure support to bridge cost gaps, and incentives for research and development.





DCM Shriram Group, traditionally known for its diversified industrial operations, has now successfully delivered India’s first sea cargo container for Maersk. This achievement is particularly significant as the global container manufacturing industry has long been dominated by Chinese companies.





With Maersk’s technical support, including engineering design, vendor training, and audits, Indian manufacturers have now demonstrated their ability to produce containers for ocean liners at international standards.





The event was attended by senior dignitaries, including Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Netherlands, Thomas Theeuwes, Managing Director of AP Moller–Maersk, and Ahmad Hasan, Senior Vice President of Maersk. Their presence underscored the international importance of this milestone and the confidence of global stakeholders in India’s maritime manufacturing future.





This order is expected to pave the way for scaled production, greater employment opportunities, and enhanced skill development in India’s container manufacturing sector. It also positions India as a credible alternative in the global supply chain, reducing reliance on imports and strengthening resilience against disruptions.





Agencies







