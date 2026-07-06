



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly rejected US Vice President JD Vance’s assertion that Israel should avoid criticising its “only powerful ally”, the United States.





Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu emphasised that Israel enjoys strong backing from several nations, particularly India, which he described as one of Israel’s most steadfast supporters.





Netanyahu acknowledged his respect for Vance and noted their good relationship, but clarified that he does not agree with everything Vance says. He reiterated his view that Donald Trump has been the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House, stressing his complete support for that position.





He then turned to India, highlighting the scale of support Israel receives from the country. Netanyahu remarked that India, with its population of 1.4 billion people, provides “tremendous” support to Israel.





He added that his social media platforms, particularly Facebook, are flooded with messages of overwhelming support from Indian users, underscoring the depth of popular sentiment in favour of Israel.





Netanyahu also pointed out that Israel continues to enjoy backing from numerous other countries, despite criticism in certain sections of international media and on social platforms. He explained that many world leaders privately express their respect for Israel and seek cooperation in areas such as military expertise, artificial intelligence, and cyber technologies.





He underlined Israel’s global standing in technology, noting that the country ranks second in the world in cyber capabilities. He stressed that Israel’s technological advancements remain highly sought after, and that international relations are often stronger than they appear publicly, with many nations eager to collaborate.





These remarks were made in response to Vance’s comments last month during a White House briefing, where the Vice President urged Israel to respect ongoing US-Iran peace talks. Vance had suggested that Israeli leaders should avoid attacking the United States, which he described as Israel’s only remaining powerful ally, amid reports of Israeli dissatisfaction with the US-Iran agreement and criticism directed at President Donald Trump.





Meanwhile, Axios reported that Netanyahu has requested a meeting with President Trump at the White House. Trump confirmed that the two leaders had spoken by phone and would meet soon, though Israeli officials indicated the visit may be scheduled for the following week due to Trump’s travel commitments after the NATO summit.





The proposed meeting comes at a time of reported differences between Trump and Netanyahu over issues concerning Iran, Lebanon, and broader regional security. Despite these disagreements, both leaders have agreed to meet in Washington as Israel prepares for its October elections, signalling the continued importance of their partnership.





ANI







