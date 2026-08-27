



AvionX’s Vajra Naval Collaborative Combat Air Vehicle (N-CCAV) represents a major leap in India’s indigenous unmanned combat systems, designed to strengthen the Indian Navy’s maritime strike and defence capabilities with stealth, autonomy, and multi-role flexibility.





This loyal wingman drone is positioned as a force multiplier, reducing pilot risk while enhancing operational reach in contested environments.





Kolkata-based AvionX has unveiled Vajra, a next-generation Naval Collaborative Combat Air Vehicle (N-CCAV) tailored for maritime operations. The platform is conceived as a loyal wingman drone, capable of flying alongside manned fighters and extending their combat effectiveness. Its design focuses on survivability, autonomy, and seamless integration into naval combat frameworks.





The Vajra is engineered for multi-mission flexibility. It can perform air-to-air, air-to-ground, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.





By leveraging advanced Artificial Intelligence, the drone can execute complex missions with minimal human intervention. Its AI pilot system boasts decision latency of less than 10 milliseconds, enabling rapid responses in high-threat scenarios.





Stealth is a defining feature of Vajra. Built with radar-absorbing materials and an optimised low-observable airframe, it achieves a radar cross-section reduction of nearly 70%. This allows it to penetrate Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2/AD) environments. Its electronic warfare suite includes active jamming, chaff and flare dispensers, and electronic intelligence systems, ensuring survivability against sophisticated adversary defences.





The drone is powered by a 25 kN turbofan engine, enabling a maximum speed of 1,255 km/h and a combat radius of 1,850 km. With an operational range of 3,700 km, Vajra is well-suited for long-endurance maritime missions. Its weapons suite includes air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, and laser-guided bombs, allowing precision strikes and defensive operations.





AvionX has aligned Vajra with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. The drone incorporates domestically developed engines, avionics, and sensor suites, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers. This indigenous approach strengthens India’s defence industrial base while ensuring strategic autonomy.





The Vajra is designed for manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T). Operating alongside naval fighters, it provides ISR, electronic warfare support, and precision strike capabilities. This reduces pilot workload and enhances combat efficiency. By acting as a loyal wingman, Vajra ensures that manned fighters can remain in safer airspace while the drone undertakes high-risk missions.





Globally, loyal wingman programs are gaining traction. The United States is advancing its Skyborg project with the XQ-58 Valkyrie, Australia has developed the MQ-28 Ghost Bat, and China is working on the Dark Sword.





Vajra positions India within this competitive domain, offering a naval-focused solution that complements existing and future maritime assets.





The drone’s endurance is notable, with autonomous operation times ranging from 12 to 18 hours. This makes it suitable for persistent surveillance and strike missions across vast maritime zones. Its integration of AESA radar, EO/IR pods, and electronic warfare systems ensures comprehensive situational awareness.





By combining stealth, autonomy, and indigenous innovation, Vajra is set to redefine India’s naval combat doctrine. It enhances operational reach, reduces risks to pilots, and provides the Indian Navy with a versatile platform capable of adapting to evolving threats.





Agencies







