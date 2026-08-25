



Sigma Advanced Systems has secured a fresh £125 million (₹1,600 crore) long-term contract with Rolls-Royce through its UK subsidiary Bromford Precision Solutions, expanding on a prior £300 million deal, Economic Times reported





This strengthens Sigma’s role in Rolls-Royce’s supply chain and highlights India’s growing aerospace and defence manufacturing base.





Sigma Advanced Systems, a leading Indian defence and aerospace manufacturer, has announced an additional long-term agreement with Rolls-Royce valued at nearly £125 million, equivalent to about ₹1,600 crore.





The contract was secured through Bromford Precision Solutions, Sigma’s recently acquired UK subsidiary based in Leicestershire. This deal builds directly on a previously signed £300 million agreement, taking the combined value of the two contracts to approximately £425 million.





The earlier £300 million contract was a seven-year agreement covering the manufacture and supply of high-precision aerospace components. The new £125 million contract expands the scope of collaboration, with Bromford set to manufacture aero-engine rings, casings, lock plates, and other critical engine structures. Production will be carried out across Sigma’s facilities in India and the UK, creating a dual-source manufacturing solution for Rolls-Royce.





Sigma acquired Bromford Precision Solutions in July for about £11.89 million (₹153 crore). Bromford specialises in high-precision aero-engine components, including compressor casings, ducts, brackets, and lock plates, and holds approvals from Rolls-Royce and Siemens.





The acquisition has strengthened Sigma’s position in the Rolls-Royce supply chain by adding complementary manufacturing capabilities and specialist engineering expertise.





The company stated that Bromford’s addition would also secure the long-term future of its Leicestershire facility, supporting skilled engineering and manufacturing jobs in the UK. This ensures continuity of operations while reinforcing the resilience of the UK’s aerospace manufacturing base.





At the same time, Sigma intends to leverage India’s cost-efficient and talent-rich manufacturing ecosystem to optimise production and enhance competitiveness.





Sunil Kalidindi, Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Advanced Systems, described the agreement as a strong marker of India’s progress in precision engineering and defence-aerospace manufacturing. He emphasised that global aerospace original equipment manufacturers are increasingly turning to India not only for cost advantages but also for engineering capabilities, quality, and scale.





He noted that the partnership with Rolls-Royce validates Sigma’s strategy of building a connected India-UK platform and highlights the company’s ability to deliver complex, safety-critical components at scale.





The agreement also provides Sigma with greater exposure to long-term aerospace programs and higher-value manufacturing work.





By expanding its product offering and manufacturing capability, Sigma is positioning itself closer to the core of Rolls-Royce’s supply chain. This enhances revenue visibility and strengthens its role as a globally integrated aerospace and defence manufacturer.





Sigma operates aerospace and defence businesses in India and the UK, including Nasmyth and Bromford. The group manufactures precision components and systems for global aerospace and defence customers.





Bromford’s integration adds capabilities in complex aero-engine structures, complementing Sigma’s existing portfolio and accelerating its progression towards program-level aerospace partnerships.





The announcement had a positive impact on Sigma’s market performance, with its shares rising sharply following the news. Investors view the deal as a significant milestone that enhances Sigma’s long-term growth trajectory while demonstrating the immediate strategic value of the Bromford acquisition.





Agencies







