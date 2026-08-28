



India has reiterated that the Chabahar Port remains a vital element of its connectivity strategy with Central Asia. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasised that New Delhi has consistently maintained the position that the region should enjoy reliable, secure and commercially viable access to India.





This was underlined by MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George during a special briefing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.





George explained that connectivity is a very important aspect of India’s relationship with Central Asia. He stressed that India has a consistently held position on ensuring such access and is examining the feasibility of strengthening this connectivity.





He noted that Chabahar is one of the important aspects of this engagement and confirmed that India will continue to monitor the situation and take it forward.





He further highlighted that connectivity with Central Asia is a key element of India’s engagement with the region, which carries both historical and strategic dimensions. He pointed out that India has a civilizational connection with Central Asia and today this has evolved into a strategic engagement. He cited Uzbekistan as an example, noting that India has a strategic partnership with the country.





George added that India would continue working with countries in Central Asia to strengthen both physical connectivity and other modes of connectivity between the two regions. He emphasised that India will remain engaged with the countries in the region to explore ways of enhancing connectivity in all forms.





India had first proposed developing the Chabahar Port in 2003 to create an alternative route for Indian goods to reach landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan. The plan envisaged road and rail connectivity under the International North-South Transport Corridor. However, progress slowed due to US sanctions on Iran linked to its suspected nuclear program.





India Ports Global Limited (IPGL), through its wholly owned subsidiary India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ), has been operating the port since 2018. In May 2024, India and Iran signed a 10-year contract for the operation of the Shahid-Beheshti Terminal at Chabahar.





The project is aimed at strengthening connectivity with Afghanistan and expanding India’s trade and economic engagement with Central Asia.





The timing of these remarks is significant as they come ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s scheduled visit to Uzbekistan from 29–30 August, followed by his visit to Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, from 31 August to 1 September to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. During the visit, Modi is expected to hold discussions on strengthening India’s strategic partnership with Uzbekistan, including connectivity and other areas of mutual interest.





The Chabahar Port continues to be seen as a strategic asset for India, offering a reliable route to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan. It also strengthens India’s role in the International North-South Transport Corridor, linking South Asia with Eurasia.





The port’s operation under IPGL has been a cornerstone of India’s regional connectivity program, with the government determined to ensure its continuity despite external pressures.





ANI







