



HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines have signed the final contract with their joint venture SAFHAL to launch the design, development, manufacture, supply, and lifecycle support of the new-generation Aravalli helicopter engine.





This 3,500–4,000 shp turboshaft will power HAL’s upcoming 13-ton Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval variant, the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH), marking a decisive step in India’s aerospace self-reliance.





The contract was signed in Bangalore by Ajay Kumar Shrivastava, Director of Engineering, Research and Development at HAL, and Olivier Savin, Director of SAFHAL Helicopter Engines and Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Safran Helicopter Engines.





The ceremony was presided over by Ravi K, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, and Cedric Goubet, Chief Executive Officer of Safran Helicopter Engines.





The Aravalli engine derives its name from one of the world’s oldest mountain ranges, symbolising India’s aspirations for greater self-reliance in critical aerospace propulsion technologies.





It represents a major milestone in the evolution of India’s aerospace and defence ecosystem and reinforces the commitment of both partners to advancing indigenous helicopter engine capabilities.





Ravi K emphasised that the signing of this contract marks a significant step forward in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in aero-engine technologies. He noted that the Aravalli program will not only support the operational requirements of the IMRH and DBMRH but will also contribute meaningfully to the development of a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem.





Cedric Goubet highlighted that this is the first time Safran Helicopter Engines has undertaken co-development of an engine in this power class. He described the initiative as a new chapter in the strategic relationship between France and India, combining the expertise of both teams to develop world-class propulsion systems for future Indian rotorcraft.





SAFHAL, a 50:50 joint venture between HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines SAS, will leverage the complementary expertise of its parent companies to develop cutting-edge propulsion technologies.





The collaboration will encompass advanced design methodologies, state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, comprehensive testing, and robust product support in line with international aerospace standards. Manufacturing will take place at Tumkur, Karnataka, further strengthening India’s aerospace industrial base.





The Aravalli engine program is expected to be completed by 2032–33, with approvals from the Acceptance of Necessity and the Cabinet Committee on Security required for the IMRH and DBMRH acquisition process.





The program will provide HAL access to core engine technologies including the high-pressure compressor, power turbine, fuel and oil systems, accessory gearbox, and external systems. This marks a transition from licensed production to joint development, enabling India to build deeper capabilities in propulsion technologies.





Beyond military applications, the Aravalli engine also offers significant potential for civil market opportunities such as offshore transportation, utility missions, and VVIP transport.





The program is expected to catalyse the development of indigenous Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities in India, thereby reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





Safran Group’s strategic commitment to India is reinforced through sustained investments in manufacturing, engineering, R&D, and MRO capabilities.





The partnership builds upon a long-standing relationship that began with the Artouste engines powering the Cheetah and Chetak helicopters, followed by the Shakti engine family that powers the Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Combat Helicopter, and Light Utility Helicopter.





The Aravalli program elevates this collaboration to a new level, focusing on medium-lift rotorcraft platforms for both India and global markets.





The agreement also carries strategic significance as India seeks to replace its ageing Russian-origin Mi-17 fleet with indigenous alternatives.





By mastering advanced turboshaft technologies, India is laying the foundation for propulsion sovereignty and reducing import dependence in one of the most complex domains of aerospace engineering.





ANI







