



United States Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe has reportedly arrived in Moscow for high-level secret meetings, according to CBS News and other international media outlets.





This marks the first visit by a sitting CIA chief since 2021, underscoring the sensitive nature of the mission.





The CIA, Department of Defence and Air Force have declined to comment on the development, as reported by ABC News. Earlier in the day, an American Boeing C-17A Globemaster-III military transport aircraft was spotted landing at Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport, according to Russian news agency TASS.





The aircraft originated from Andrews Air Force Base near Washington DC and touched down in Moscow at approximately 10 am local time. Flight tracking data revealed that the transport plane followed a multi-stop route, halting first at Charleston International Airport/Air Force Base and then at Riga in Latvia before entering Russian airspace.





Sources familiar with the trip suggest that Ratcliffe is scheduled to meet top Russian security and intelligence officials. He has reportedly maintained a discreet but steady line of communication with his Russian counterpart, SVR chief Sergey Naryshkin.





Their first direct contact in over two years occurred on 11 March 2025, when Ratcliffe assumed office as CIA Director. Analysts believe the current visit may involve sensitive negotiations, including discussions on potential prisoner exchanges. Ratcliffe personally played a role in the April 2025 release of US-Russian dual national Ksenia Karelina, which adds weight to this speculation.





The mission bears resemblance to the November 2021 visit by former CIA Director William Burns, who travelled to Moscow in a last-ditch attempt to prevent the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. A source within European Union air traffic control confirmed to TASS that the US military plane departed Latvia before proceeding directly into Russian territory.





The Boeing C-17A Globemaster-III is a premier strategic transport aircraft used by the US Air Force for rapid delivery of troops and cargo, highlighting the logistical importance of the mission.





The specific purpose of the trip and the nature of the cargo on board remain undisclosed by both the Pentagon and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. No official statement has clarified whether the flight is linked to diplomatic logistics, prisoner exchanges, or other bilateral matters.





Al Jazeera, citing Flightradar24, confirmed the landing of the US Air Force transport plane at Vnukovo airport, though the Kremlin stated it had no information regarding the aircraft or its arrival.





The visit comes against the backdrop of strained US-Russia relations following the Ukraine war. The United States and its European allies have imposed sweeping economic sanctions on Moscow, including reciprocal bans on aircraft.





Russian planes are prohibited from entering US and EU airspace, while Russia has closed its skies to what it terms “unfriendly nations.” Ratcliffe’s secretive mission therefore carries significant geopolitical weight, potentially signalling attempts at backchannel diplomacy amid ongoing confrontation.





ANI







