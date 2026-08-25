



CSIR-NAL has unveiled three indigenous micro and small gas turbine engines — NJ-05, NJ-50 and NJ-100 — marking a major milestone in India’s aerospace propulsion self-reliance, announced PIB.





These compact engines, designed for UAVs, drone interceptors and missile systems, strengthen India’s unmanned defence ecosystem and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.





The unveiling took place on 25 August 2026 at the SSB Auditorium, CSIR Headquarters, New Delhi. The event was attended by senior defence and scientific leadership, with Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee, serving as the Chief Guest.





The three engines unveiled were NJ-05 with 5 kg thrust, NJ-50 with 50 kg thrust and NJ-100 with 100 kg thrust. These propulsion systems are specifically designed to meet critical requirements in indigenous defence technologies, particularly for tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, drone interceptors and compact missile systems.





Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, while unveiling the propulsion systems, stressed the strategic importance of developing advanced gas turbine engine technologies domestically. He observed that indigenous capabilities in such critical technologies would strengthen national security and enhance the technological self-reliance of the Armed Forces.





The successful development of NJ-05, NJ-50 and NJ-100 is expected to contribute significantly to building an indigenous ecosystem for the design, development and manufacture of miniaturised gas turbine propulsion systems.





With India’s UAV and drone sector expanding rapidly, these engines provide a domestic propulsion option for a wide range of unmanned and compact defence platforms.





This initiative also integrates CSIR-NAL’s aerospace research capabilities with emerging domestic manufacturing and Start-Up strengths, potentially enabling faster development and scaling of propulsion technologies for India’s defence aerospace requirements.





The unveiling marks a decisive step in India’s journey towards aerospace self-reliance. By mastering compact propulsion systems, India is laying the groundwork for more advanced defence programs, ensuring that future UAVs, drones and missile systems can rely on indigenous engines rather than imported technologies.





PIB







