



India’s approval of DRDO’s missile technology transfer marks a decisive step in strengthening self-reliant defence production, bridging the gap between research and industrial-scale manufacturing while empowering private industry, MSMEs, and technology partners.





This initiative is expected to expand India’s defence industrial base, reduce import dependence, and enhance operational readiness.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has cleared the transfer of technologies developed by DRDO for all conventional missile systems to Indian defence companies. The Ministry of Defence described this as an important milestone in expanding indigenous manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign imports.





The move allows Indian companies, subject to qualifications, certifications and regulatory approvals, to manufacture DRDO-developed conventional missile systems.





This provision will enable the successful transition of missile systems from the development stage to industrial production, reflecting DRDO’s continued efforts to leverage Indian industry’s capabilities.





The initiative is expected to create greater opportunities for Indian micro, small and medium enterprises and other technology partners to become part of the missile manufacturing and supply chain. By opening up the sector, the government aims to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, expand the defence industrial base and increase domestic value addition.





The Ministry emphasised that the decision will support efforts to enhance operational capability and reduce reliance on imported defence equipment. DRDO remains committed to working closely with Indian industry to facilitate the transfer and absorption of advanced defence technologies, thereby strengthening indigenous defence capabilities.





The announcement comes shortly after the Department of Defence Production notified the sixth positive indigenisation list, comprising 405 strategically important items with an estimated business potential of ₹3,070 crore.





This list includes missile systems such as Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM, alongside defence electronics including radars, sonars, fire control systems and satellite communication systems. High explosive anti-tank ammunition and other critical equipment are also covered.





The government has intensified its push for Atmanirbharta in defence. Over the past five years, more than 15,700 defence items have been successfully indigenised, resulting in estimated import substitution worth around ₹9,000 crore.





Defence PSUs have placed procurement orders worth approximately ₹10,000 crore with domestic vendors up to March 2026, including in-house production.





The latest technology-transfer decision is expected to further strengthen the link between India’s defence research and its manufacturing sector. It will allow more Indian companies to participate in producing advanced missile systems for the armed forces, ensuring faster scaling of production and improved lifecycle support.





This policy shift also ends the monopoly of state-run firms such as Bharat Dynamics Limited, opening the field to private players like Adani Defence, Bharat Forge, ICOMM and Solar Defence. Competitive bidding is expected to drive efficiency, cost competitiveness and innovation in missile production.





The broader strategic context includes lessons from conflicts such as Russia-Ukraine, where affordable mass in conventional missiles proved decisive. India’s move to empower private industry is also seen as a response to regional developments, including Pakistan’s creation of an Army Rocket Force Command.





By enabling indigenous production of conventional missile systems, India is reinforcing its defence industrial base and ensuring future readiness in an era of rapid technological change.





This initiative aligns with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and represents a significant leap towards self-reliance in defence.





Agencies







