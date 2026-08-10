



Four hardcore cadres of the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) surrendered before the Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district, marking a significant operational success for the security forces.





The surrender took place during a meticulously planned intelligence-based operation conducted along the Chupkhao Track in the district.





The Defence spokesman confirmed that the operation was the result of sustained intelligence gathering, continuous surveillance, precise operational planning and persistent engagement by the security forces. These combined efforts persuaded the insurgents to abandon violence and return to the mainstream.





During the surrender, the cadres handed over four weapons along with ammunition and other war-like stores. The recovery of these materials is being seen as a major setback to the operational capabilities of ULFA-I in the region.





The spokesman emphasised that the successful operation highlighted the effectiveness of sustained counter-insurgency measures in this strategically important area. Security forces have been combining robust operational actions with outreach programs aimed at encouraging misguided youth and insurgents to embrace peace and development.





Officials noted that two alleged ULFA-I cadres were recently arrested in Assam’s Tinsukia district in another intelligence-based operation. This was conducted jointly by the Assam Police and central security agencies at Jagun following specific inputs.





Authorities added that insurgency continues to persist in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts. Militant outfits often use these areas as hideouts and transit routes, making them critical zones for counter-insurgency operations.





The surrender of the four ULFA-I cadres is expected to weaken the outfit’s influence in the region and strengthen ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability. It also reflects the growing success of security forces in persuading insurgents to abandon violence and reintegrate into society.





Agencies







