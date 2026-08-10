



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has revived production of the Su‑30MKI fighter jet at its Nashik facility, marking a significant development in India’s combat aviation sector. Twelve new aircraft are planned for delivery by 2029, with the first expected to roll out between 2027 and 2028.





According to a report in The Economic Times, the Nashik facility, which has long been associated with the licensed production of Russian‑origin fighters, has already manufactured 222 Su‑30MKIs for the Indian Air Force.





In December 2024, a contract worth ₹11,000 crore was signed for twelve additional jets to replace aircraft lost in accidents. These new fighters will incorporate more than fifty percent indigenous content, reflecting India’s push for greater self‑reliance in defence manufacturing.





The revival of production is accompanied by plans for a comprehensive upgrade of the existing Su‑30MKI fleet. This upgrade, estimated at ₹60,000 crore, is expected to be executed with support from the Defence Research and Development Organisation and contributions from private industry.





The scale of investment underscores the importance of the Su‑30MKI as the backbone of India’s air combat capability.





The modernisation project is likely to be carried out in two phases. The first phase will introduce new avionics and radars, addressing long‑standing concerns about detection ranges in older aircraft. A new indigenous radar is expected to significantly enhance the ability to detect and engage targets at extended distances.





The first phase will also include the installation of a new electronic warfare system, designed to jam incoming threats and improve survivability in contested environments.





The second phase will focus on flight control systems, ensuring that the aircraft remain agile and responsive in modern combat scenarios. Alongside these upgrades, the jets are set to receive new infrared search‑and‑track systems, which will improve their ability to detect and engage targets without relying solely on radar. This capability is particularly valuable in stealth‑dominated battlefields, where passive detection methods can provide a tactical edge.





The combination of new production and extensive upgrades represents a dual strategy. On one hand, the Indian Air Force will replenish its fleet with twelve new aircraft built with a high level of indigenous content.





On the other, the existing fleet will be modernised to “Super Sukhoi” standards, ensuring relevance against advanced regional threats.





This revival also highlights HAL’s evolving role. The Nashik facility, while continuing to produce Russian‑origin fighters, is simultaneously engaged in manufacturing indigenous light combat aircraft.





This dual capability reflects India’s broader defence industrial trajectory, balancing licensed production with indigenous innovation.





The Su‑30MKI upgrade program is expected to align the aircraft with modern network‑centric warfare requirements. Enhanced detection, electronic warfare resilience, and advanced flight control systems will ensure that the aircraft remain effective well into the next decade.





Agencies







