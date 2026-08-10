Indrajaal's Zombee interceptor drone intercepting drones with firepower





India has been steadily building a layered shield against the growing menace of hostile drones and swarms, Times of India reported





As unmanned aerial systems reshape the nature of conflict, counter-drone technologies have become a critical part of modern defence planning.





These systems fall broadly into two categories: soft-kill and hard-kill. Each operates on distinct philosophies, yet both are essential to neutralising aerial threats.





Soft-kill systems focus on breaking the link between the drone and its operator. This is achieved through radio frequency jamming, GPS denial and spoofing, which can confuse or mislead the drone’s navigation system.





In some cases, electromagnetic pulses are used to disable drones, though this method is less common. The advantage of soft-kill lies in its ability to neutralise drones without physical destruction, often at lower cost and with reduced collateral risk.





Hard-kill systems, by contrast, rely on physical destruction. These include guns, missiles, interceptor drones and directed-energy weapons such as lasers. Hard-kill ensures complete elimination of the threat, but often at higher expense and with greater logistical complexity.





Both approaches are being pursued in parallel by India’s defence industry and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





India’s counter-drone capability has expanded rapidly in recent years. Indigenous systems such as Bhargavastra, Indrajaal, BEL’s D4 anti-drone system, UAV-launched precision-guided missiles and interceptor drones have been developed domestically.





These combine rockets, micro-missiles, lasers, jammers and AI-driven detection systems to provide layered defence across varied terrain and operational environments.





Bhargavastra, developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace, is a vehicle-mounted counter-swarm solution. It employs precision micro-missiles to engage drones, supported by radar, electro-optical sensors and radio frequency detectors.





This layered architecture allows it to tackle both individual UAVs and swarms, even in high-altitude regions. The system has already been demonstrated to the Indian Army, showcasing its operational readiness.





Indrajaal represents another indigenous innovation. It integrates radar, RF detection and AI analytics to deliver both soft-kill and hard-kill capabilities. Its unique feature is the Zombee interceptor drone, a quadcopter designed to physically collide with hostile drones. This racer-drone approach provides a cost-effective and agile hard-kill option, complementing traditional jamming measures.





The D4 anti-drone system, developed by DRDO and manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), offers both portable and vehicle-mounted configurations. It combines radar detection with RF jamming, satellite navigation denial and laser-based neutralisation. The system has already been operationally deployed, giving India a proven platform for frontline counter-drone operations.





DRDO has also advanced the UAV-Launched Precision Guided Munition (ULPGM), including the ULPGM-V3 missile. This compact weapon is capable of engaging both ground and aerial targets, including drones.





Designed with anti-jamming features and supported by an indigenous supply chain, the ULPGM is being developed in partnership with Adani Defence and Bharat Dynamics Limited. It represents a precision hard-kill option for aerial threats.





Together, these systems form the building blocks of a comprehensive counter-drone shield. Bhargavastra provides cost-effective hard-kill through micro-missiles. Indrajaal delivers AI-driven area defence with both jamming and interceptor drones.





BEL’s D4 adds portable directed-energy and electronic warfare capabilities. The ULPGM extends precision engagement against aerial threats. Collectively, they demonstrate India’s ability to keep pace with global advances in counter-drone warfare.





India’s progress mirrors developments in the West, where similar systems are being fielded to address the growing threat of UAVs and swarms. The integration of AI, directed-energy weapons and precision-guided munitions highlights the convergence of technology across nations.





For India, these indigenous systems also reflect a broader push for self-reliance in defence programs, ensuring reduced dependence on imports and greater control over critical technologies.





Agencies







