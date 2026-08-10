L&T TEJASTRA Directed Energy Weapon





Modern warfare is evolving rapidly, and India is now preparing to embrace one of the most transformative technologies in defence: laser weapons. Facing increasing drone threats and the need for precision air defence, India is formally committing to directed-energy systems as part of its long-term military strategy. This marks a decisive shift in how such weapons will be deployed in combat.





The Laser Weapon System (LaWS) was first tested aboard the USS Ponce amphibious transport dock during an operational demonstration in the Gulf in November 2014. That test proved the viability of high-energy lasers in disabling drones and small boats. India, learning from these demonstrations, is now accelerating its own efforts to integrate similar systems into its armed forces.





The Indian Army has formally committed to its Enduring High Energy Laser (EHEL) program, which represents a significant step forward in the deployment of laser weapons.





This program is designed to provide scalable, mobile, and battlefield-ready directed-energy systems capable of neutralising drones, rockets, and potentially even cruise missiles. The commitment signals India’s recognition that conventional missile-based air defence alone may not be sufficient against swarming drone attacks and hypersonic threats.





India’s decision to bet big on laser weapons is therefore not just about technological ambition but about strategic necessity. Directed-energy systems offer several advantages: they provide near-instantaneous engagement, virtually unlimited ammunition as long as power is available, and reduced logistical burdens compared to conventional missiles. They also promise cost-effective defence against low-cost threats like drones, which can overwhelm traditional systems.





The Pentagon’s move to make directed-energy weapons a permanent part of the US arsenal has set a precedent, and India is now following suit. By investing in indigenous laser weapon programs, India aims to strengthen its air defence, protect its naval assets, and prepare for future conflicts where speed, precision, and adaptability will be decisive.





India’s Directed Energy Weapons Program: Capabilities, Milestones, And Roadmap





India’s embrace of directed-energy technology is a clear signal that the future battlefield will be shaped by lasers. Would you like me to expand further on India’s own indigenous projects such as DURGA-II, Surya Laser, or the Sahastra Shakti initiative, to show how they align with this global trend.





Strategic Roadmap

India’s directed energy weapons program is advancing through a structured roadmap led by DRDO and industry partners such as Larsen & Toubro. The TEJASTRA initiative outlines phased development, beginning with 10–20 kW class lasers for tactical counter-drone roles, scaling up to 50–100 kW systems for cruise missile defence, and eventually surpassing 100 kW for strategic applications. These systems are designed to integrate into layered air defence networks, offering speed-of-light engagements and reduced reliance on conventional interceptors.

Microwave And Laser Prototypes

DRDO’s Microwave Directed Energy Weapon, developed at MTRDC, has already demonstrated effectiveness against drone swarms at ranges of 1 km, with plans to extend to 5 km. Operating in the S-band frequency with peak power output of 450 MW, prototypes have successfully neutralised quadcopters like DJI Phantom drones. Demonstrations at the EWCI 2026 conference in Bengaluru showcased India’s growing capability, with trials underway in diverse terrains such as deserts and valleys to validate operational performance.

Strategic Importance And Challenges

India’s DEW program is vital for countering asymmetric threats, particularly drone swarms and cruise missiles. It aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers while positioning India alongside global leaders like the US, China, and Israel. However, challenges remain in power generation, thermal management, and atmospheric effects, requiring innovations in beam control and adaptive optics. By 2028, India aims to field tactical DEWs, with strategic-class systems envisioned for the 2030s, marking a decisive step in strengthening national defence.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







