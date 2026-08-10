



Gridbots has unveiled the Raptor, an advanced indigenous multispectral optronic imager that integrates visible, near‑infrared, thermal, and laser sensing into a single harmonised payload. It is designed for surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision targeting, offering India a domestically developed alternative to imported electro‑optical systems.





The Raptor multispectral imager from Gridbots is a harmonised sensor suite that combines day, night, thermal and laser channels into a single optical head.





It observes the same scene simultaneously in visible, near‑infrared and thermal bands, while also measuring distances with an eye‑safe 1550 nm laser. The system offers either a 2 MP or 4 MP day channel with continuous optical zoom ranging from 40X to 120X, alongside LWIR or cooled MWIR thermal channels at 640×480 or 1024×768 resolution. A selectable near‑infrared illuminator further enhances low‑light performance, making the payload versatile across varied operational environments.





Every channel is boresight harmonised to within 0.15 milliradians, with inbuilt temperature sensors driving a thermal‑drift compensation model to maintain accuracy across the full operating range.





This ensures that when a target is placed in the crosshair of the day image, the thermal channel, laser range finder and illuminator are already aligned. The system stamps range, bearing and elevation data from its onboard GPS, magnetic compass and IMU onto every frame, converting detections into geo‑referenced coordinates rather than simple pictures.





An onboard GPU powers advanced video analytics and enhancement features. These include detection, classification and multi‑object tracking, as well as haze penetration, local contrast enhancement, digital stabilisation and edge highlighting that outlines low‑contrast targets in thermal imagery.





The Raptor runs from a single 24 V DC supply, drawing between 10 W and 50 W depending on model and mode. It can be mounted on stabilised gimbals, masts, tripods, vehicle roofs or naval pedestals, offering wide deployment flexibility across land, sea and air platforms.





In addition to these core features, the Raptor family offers multiple variants tailored to mission requirements. The compact R1 model integrates an uncooled LWIR detector with 640×480 resolution, a 2 MP day channel, 40X zoom and a 5 km laser range finder. The R2 extended model upgrades to 1024×768 LWIR, a 4 MP day channel, 60X zoom and a 10 km laser.





The R5 cooled MWIR variant provides 640×480 resolution, 90X zoom and a 15 km laser, while the R8 long‑range cooled MWIR system delivers 1024×768 resolution, 120X zoom and a 20 km laser range finder. Each variant balances resolution, range and power consumption to suit specific operational demands.





The specifications highlight its adaptability to Indian defence and security needs. With harmonised multispectral channels, geo‑referenced intelligence output, and AI‑driven analytics, the Raptor is positioned as a force multiplier for surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting.





Its indigenous development aligns with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat program, reducing reliance on imported electro‑optical payloads and ensuring cost‑effective scalability. The system’s rugged design and versatile mounting options make it equally suitable for border monitoring, coastal surveillance, disaster response and critical infrastructure protection, reinforcing India’s growing expertise in advanced optronic technologies.





Agencies







