



India and the United States have advanced their cooperation in the Indian Ocean region through the Indian Ocean Strategic Venture (IOSV), focusing on maritime security, strategic infrastructure, and connectivity.





The latest dialogue between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Under Secretary of State Allison M Hooker underscores the initiative’s role in aligning bilateral efforts with regional priorities.





The Indian Ocean Strategic Venture was launched in February 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump after high-level talks in Washington DC. It was conceived as a bilateral mechanism to enhance practical cooperation across the Indian Ocean region.





The IOSV encompasses domains such as maritime security, strategic infrastructure, connectivity, investment, and commerce, with emphasis on aligning with the priorities of partner nations.





During the recent phone call, both sides explored avenues for practical cooperation and complementarity. The discussions highlighted maritime security as a key area, reflecting shared concerns about freedom of navigation, countering piracy, and ensuring safe sea lanes.





Strategic infrastructure was another focal point, with emphasis on ports, logistics hubs, and undersea cable networks. India’s role in maintaining, repairing, and financing cables through trusted vendors was noted as a critical contribution to regional digital connectivity.





Connectivity initiatives were discussed in detail, with both nations seeking to expand partnerships across the Western Indian Ocean, West Asia, and the broader Indo-Pacific. The dialogue also touched upon energy, defence, technology, and critical minerals, signalling a comprehensive approach to regional cooperation.





The IOSV is designed to complement existing frameworks such as the Quad and ASEAN-led mechanisms, while reinforcing India’s position as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean.





The initiative also reflects the broader India-US endeavour to bolster regional stability. Washington has consistently recognised India as a critical power in the Indian Ocean, and the IOSV provides a structured platform for advancing coordinated investments in economic connectivity and commerce. The United States has reiterated that India’s strategic importance remains undiminished, even as its military focus extends to the Western Pacific.





The IOSV is expected to facilitate sustained dialogue mechanisms, ensuring continuity in defence and strategic partnerships. It also provides scope for collaboration in emerging technologies, renewable energy, and resilient supply chains.





The emphasis on undersea cable networks highlights the growing intersection of security and technology in the maritime domain, with India positioned as a key partner in ensuring trusted and secure infrastructure.





The latest deliberations reaffirm the shared commitment of India and the United States to deepen bilateral dialogue across the vast Indian Ocean region. By aligning their efforts with the priorities of partner nations, both sides aim to strengthen regional resilience and promote a free, open, and secure maritime environment.





ANI







