



India has clarified that it will continue to engage with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as an institution, regardless of Pakistan assuming the chairship of the grouping in 2027.





The Ministry of External Affairs stated that India views the SCO as an important organisation and will deal with it as an entity, while decisions regarding engagement with individual countries will be taken separately by the appropriate authorities.





MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George made these remarks during a special briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visits to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. He was responding to questions on how India perceives Pakistan taking over the SCO chair after the Bishkek summit scheduled from 31 August to 1 September.





George emphasised that India’s engagement with the SCO is institutional. He explained that while Pakistan will assume the chair, India’s participation in specific engagements involving individual countries will be decided by the relevant authorities at the appropriate time. He underlined that India’s participation will be determined accordingly.





The remarks come amid speculation over India’s participation in SCO-related engagements under Pakistan’s chairship, particularly given New Delhi’s longstanding concerns over cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. George reiterated India’s firm position on terrorism, stressing that India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and will continue to push for collective global action against it.





He stated that India has consistently made its position clear on terrorism originating from its neighbourhood. He added that India will continue to do everything possible to ensure that the international community unites in the fight against terrorism. This reflects India’s broader diplomatic stance of linking multilateral cooperation with counter-terrorism imperatives.





Pakistan is scheduled to host the SCO summit in 2027. Islamabad has already indicated that it will invite all member states, including India, in accordance with the organisation’s procedures. Last month, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi confirmed that invitations would be extended to all SCO member states at the level of Heads of State or Government.





He explained that Presidents and Prime Ministers participate interchangeably in SCO summits and meetings of Heads of Government, and Pakistan would invite all leaders accordingly.





The SCO currently comprises ten member states: Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India became a full member of the organisation in 2017. The grouping also includes Afghanistan and Mongolia as observer states, along with fifteen dialogue partners such as Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Egypt, Kuwait, Laos, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.





Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to travel to Uzbekistan from 29 to 30 August for a bilateral visit. He will then proceed to Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, from 31 August to 1 September to participate in the 26th SCO Summit.





At the Bishkek summit, Modi is expected to address the gathering and outline India’s priorities within the SCO framework, focusing on Security, Connectivity and Opportunity. He is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with SCO leaders on the sidelines of the summit.





India’s approach underscores its commitment to the SCO as a multilateral platform while maintaining a cautious stance towards Pakistan’s role as chair. The emphasis on terrorism highlights India’s determination to ensure that its participation in the organisation remains consistent with its national security concerns and diplomatic principles.





ANI







