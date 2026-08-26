



Elite contingents from the Indian Army PARA (Special Forces) and the Indian Navy MARCOS successfully completed a joint high-altitude combat diving exercise in Sikkim between 30 August and 5 September 2025.





The exercise was conducted in freezing waters at an altitude of 17,000 feet, making it one of the most demanding joint drills undertaken by Indian Special Forces units in recent years. The primary objective was to test soldier endurance and build joint operational readiness in extreme environments where both altitude and temperature posed severe physiological challenges.





The exercise involved deep dives with descents up to 17 metres in icy waters, pushing the limits of human endurance and acclimatisation. Operators practised both open-circuit air diving and closed-circuit pure oxygen diving using advanced rebreathers, which allowed for stealthier underwater movement and reduced detection risks.





These drills were designed to replicate operational scenarios where covert infiltration and prolonged underwater endurance are critical.





Combat night diving and stealth insertion drills were a major highlight of the training. These operations tested the ability of the teams to conduct clandestine missions under low-visibility conditions, simulating real-world scenarios of infiltration behind enemy lines.





The exercise also included tactical deployments from inflatable boats and amphibious vehicles, ensuring seamless transition from surface manoeuvres to underwater combat operations.





The joint exercise demonstrated the synergy between the PARA (SF) and MARCOS, two of India’s most elite units, each bringing unique expertise to the table. PARA (SF) operators are renowned for their high-altitude warfare skills, while MARCOS specialise in maritime and underwater operations.





Conducting such a drill in Sikkim’s extreme environment showcased India’s growing emphasis on integrated Special Forces capabilities across diverse terrains.





This exercise also reflected India’s broader strategic focus on preparing its elite units for multi-domain operations. High-altitude diving at 17,000 feet is a rare capability globally, and the successful execution of this drill underscored India’s intent to push the boundaries of Special Forces training.





It also highlighted the importance of jointness between the Army and Navy in tackling unconventional threats in complex operational theatres.





By combining endurance testing, advanced diving techniques, tactical stealth operations, and vehicle-based deployments, the exercise reinforced India’s ability to project Special Forces power in environments where few militaries can operate effectively.





The successful completion of this drill adds to India’s growing repertoire of specialised combat training programs, ensuring readiness for future missions in extreme and unpredictable conditions.





Agencies







