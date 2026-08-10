



The Indian Navy and Coast Guard are set to acquire 15 indigenously produced C295 maritime aircraft, with bids due by December 2025. This procurement will significantly strengthen India’s maritime surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, and tactical airlift capabilities, while deepening the success of the TATA-Airbus defence collaboration.





The Indian Navy and Coast Guard are expected to place firm orders for the C295 transport aircraft, following the Indian Air Force’s ongoing induction of the platform.





The move comes after the Ministry of Defence issued a Request for Proposal earlier this year for the maritime variant of the C295MW, with procurement processes already underway. A total of 15 aircraft are planned, including nine for the Navy and six for the Coast Guard, as part of a broader strategy to modernise India’s tactical airlift fleet. Commercial bids for this acquisition are scheduled to be submitted by December 2025.





The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, granted Acceptance of Necessity for the maritime C295 in March 2024. This step has paved the way for the procurement, which will significantly enhance the operational readiness of India’s maritime forces.





The aircraft will enable rapid deployment, search and rescue, logistical missions, and surveillance across the Indian Ocean Region. Their ability to take off and land on short, improvised airstrips makes them ideal for coastal and island operations, which are critical for both the Navy and the Coast Guard.





The Navy’s nine aircraft will be configured for Medium-Range Maritime Reconnaissance missions, equipped with sonobuoys, torpedoes, and anti-ship missiles. The Coast Guard’s six aircraft will be fitted in multi-mission configurations, capable of handling surveillance, rescue, and intelligence roles.





All variants will carry advanced indigenous systems, including AESA radar, EO/IR sensors, Identification Friend or Foe systems, and electronic warfare suites. They will also be armed with the DRDO-developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile – Short Range, further boosting India’s maritime strike capability.





The C295 fleet will fill a crucial gap between the long-range Boeing P-8I Poseidon and the short-range Dornier DO-228 aircraft, creating a layered aerial surveillance network to guard India’s 7,516-kilometre coastline and vast Exclusive Economic Zone.





With endurance of up to 11 hours and a cruising speed of 480 km/h, the aircraft are well suited for extended patrols and maritime security operations. Their rear ramp door allows for air drops, medical evacuations, and cargo operations, making them versatile assets for both peacetime and contingency missions.





Twelve of the fifteen aircraft will be assembled in India at the Tata-Airbus Final Assembly Line in Vadodara, Gujarat, inaugurated in October 2024. This facility, India’s first private-sector military aircraft production line, is expected to deliver up to 78 per cent indigenous content in future batches.





The project will generate over 600 direct high-skill jobs and more than 6,000 indirect employment opportunities, while strengthening India’s aerospace ecosystem. It also reinforces the Strategic Partnership model, promoting technology transfer and joint production between Tata and Airbus.





The Indian Air Force has already inducted 15 Spanish-built C295s as replacements for its ageing Avro fleet, with the remaining 40 under production in India.





The Navy and Coast Guard’s induction of the maritime variant will extend the platform’s utility across all three services, enhancing jointness and interoperability.





Defence experts believe this acquisition will dramatically improve India’s maritime domain awareness and allow better deployment of larger assets such as the P-8I.





Agencies







