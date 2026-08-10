



BEL’s development of the Communication System and Night Flying LRUs (Line Replaceable Units) for the TEJAS MK-2 marks a decisive step toward ensuring that the prototypes closely mirror the final operational configuration, according to a report in Alpha Defense.





This alignment is expected to compress the transition from flight testing to Initial Operational Clearance (IOC), potentially accelerating induction timelines for the Indian Air Force.





The TEJAS MK-2 is being equipped with advanced communication systems, notably the indigenously developed Software Defined Radio‑2 (SDR‑2). This multi‑band, multi‑mode, multi‑channel system provides secure voice and data communication across line‑of‑sight and beyond‑line‑of‑sight domains.





It supports diverse waveforms including frequency hopping, mobile ad hoc networking, and SATCOM protocols, ensuring interoperability with allied forces and resilience in contested environments. The SDR‑2’s compliance with Software Communications Architecture standards allows seamless upgrades without hardware changes, a critical advantage for long‑term adaptability.





BEL’s role extends to developing Night Flying Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), which are essential for enhancing operational flexibility.





These LRUs include avionics modules optimised for low‑visibility missions, integrating with cockpit displays, navigation systems, and sensor suites. Their inclusion at the prototype stage ensures that flight testing will validate systems already aligned with final combat requirements, reducing the need for extensive retrofits later.





The Defence Electronics Application Laboratory has also advanced Mobile Ad‑Hoc Networking (MANET) technologies for the MK-2. MANET enables dynamic, self‑organising communication networks between aircraft, ground stations, and relay nodes without fixed infrastructure.





This capability is vital for modern network‑centric warfare, allowing real‑time data sharing and situational awareness across dispersed assets. Together with SDR, MANET ensures robust connectivity in both conventional and asymmetric combat scenarios.





The MK-2’s avionics architecture has shifted to a Modular Open Systems Approach, enabling plug‑and‑play integration of weapons and sensors. This reduces certification bottlenecks and accelerates the induction of indigenous systems such as the Uttam AESA radar and Unified Electronic Warfare Suite.





The architecture also supports real‑time sensor fusion, combining radar, infrared search and track, and electronic warfare inputs into a coherent tactical picture. This enhances survivability and lethality in complex threat environments.





By incorporating BEL’s communication and night‑flying systems early, the MK-2 prototypes will be closer to production‑standard aircraft.





This reduces the gap between prototype validation and operational clearance, potentially shortening the IOC timeline. The Indian Air Force, which plans to induct between 110 and 120 MK-2 fighters, stands to benefit from faster squadron replenishment, replacing ageing Mirage 2000, Jaguar, and MiG‑29 fleets more efficiently.





The integration of these systems also reflects India’s broader defence self‑reliance strategy. With licensed production of the GE F414‑INS6 engine underway and indigenous avionics maturing, the MK-2 program demonstrates a coordinated push toward sovereign capability.





The smoother transition from testing to IOC will not only strengthen India’s air combat architecture but also reinforce its aerospace ecosystem by embedding advanced indigenous technologies at the core of frontline fighters.





Agencies







