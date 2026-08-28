



Samarthak, the Indian Navy’s first indigenous Multi-Purpose Vessel, has been delivered by Larsen & Toubro at Kattupalli on 27 August 2026.





With over 75 percent indigenous content, it represents a major stride in India’s naval modernisation and self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





Samarthak has been conceived as a versatile trial and evaluation platform. It is engineered to support maritime surveillance, reconnaissance, offshore patrolling, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. The vessel’s design ensures flexibility across a wide spectrum of missions, making it a dependable enabler for the Navy’s evolving requirements.





The ship has been aptly named Samarthak, meaning “The Proponent.” This name reflects its intended role as a reliable supporter of multiple missions. True to its designation, Samarthak is not confined to a single task but embodies the concept of a multi-purpose vessel, capable of adapting to diverse operational needs.





The vessel was built under a ₹887 crore “Buy (Indian)” contract signed between the Ministry of Defence and L&T in March 2022. Originally scheduled for delivery in May 2025, the timeline was revised, with the ship finally handed over in August 2026.





It was launched on 14 October 2024 at Kattupalli, in a ceremony presided over by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, then Chief of Naval Staff.





Samarthak measures approximately 107 metres in length and 18.6 metres in width, with a displacement exceeding 3,750 tons. It is designed to attain a maximum speed of 15 knots. Its dimensions and propulsion allow it to serve as a trials platform for indigenous equipment, supporting the testing and evaluation of weapons, sensors, and other naval systems under development.





The vessel can tow ships, launch and recover different types of targets, operate uncrewed autonomous vehicles, and support the launch and recovery of torpedoes. It is also intended to facilitate aerial, surface, and underwater targets used during gunnery and anti-submarine warfare exercises. These capabilities make Samarthak a critical asset for India’s naval research and development program.





Beyond trials, Samarthak is engineered to provide salvage support, logistics missions to India’s island territories, and humanitarian operations with limited hospital capability. Its ability to function in disaster relief roles underscores its importance in safeguarding lives during crises, while its logistics support enhances India’s maritime reach.





The delivery of Samarthak marks another milestone in the Indian Navy’s indigenous shipbuilding journey. It reaffirms the Government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and stands as a testament to India’s pursuit of a self-sustaining domestic defence industrial ecosystem.





With more than 75 percent indigenous content, the vessel highlights the growing strength of India’s defence manufacturing base.





Samarthak is the first of two multi-purpose vessels ordered under this contract. Its induction will significantly enhance the Navy’s capacity to conduct trials, support surveillance, and undertake humanitarian missions. A date for its formal commissioning into service has not yet been disclosed, but its delivery signals readiness for operational deployment.





Agencies







