



Karachi witnessed another day of public frustration as protests over prolonged electricity and water shortages paralysed traffic across several parts of the city.





Demonstrations erupted on Monday, leaving thousands of commuters stranded for hours, while even ambulances were caught in the gridlock created by road blockades. The situation exposed the growing strain on Karachi’s fragile civic infrastructure.





Traffic police reported that residents protesting power outages blocked Manghopir Road near Good Luck Marriage Hall, disrupting movement towards the Lyari Expressway toll plaza. This closure triggered heavy congestion around Lasbela Chowk, Nishtar Road, Gurumandir, Teen Hatti and Nazimabad.





Another demonstration unfolded around 5:30 pm outside a K‑Electric office near Darul Uloom Korangi, where protesters blocked both sides of 8,000 Road between Korangi and Murtaza Chowrangi.





K‑Electric attributed part of the electricity crisis to widespread bill defaults and power theft. A company spokesperson revealed that unpaid bills in Sharafi Goth, Gharibabad and Pak Colony had accumulated to millions of rupees, while feeder losses in these areas had crossed 80 per cent.





Despite repeated anti‑theft operations and attempts to improve bill recovery, electricity theft and non‑payment continue to plague the system. The company linked the duration of load‑shedding directly to the level of theft and losses in affected areas.





The situation worsened when Gharibabad residents blocked both tracks of Sir Shah Suleman Road between Gharibabad and Hasan Square, creating traffic queues stretching several kilometres. Roads connecting Shahrah‑i‑Faisal, Karsaz, National Stadium and University Road were also affected. Another protest in Nazimabad No. 1 disrupted Hakim Ibn‑i‑Sina Road, impacting traffic between SITE and Nazimabad.





Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the worsening situation and sought immediate reports from the Karachi commissioner and police chief. He directed K‑Electric and Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation officials to address public complaints, while ordering traffic police and district administration to reopen blocked routes.





The unrest highlights the deepening frustration of Karachi’s residents, who face recurring shortages of essential services amid rising living costs and governance failures.





Analysts point out that Karachi’s infrastructure is increasingly unable to cope with the demands of a rapidly growing population. Chronic mismanagement, corruption and reliance on outdated systems have left the city vulnerable to repeated crises.





The protests reflect a broader pattern of civic unrest, where residents are compelled to take to the streets to demand basic services. Unless structural reforms are introduced to modernise power distribution and water supply, such confrontations are likely to intensify, threatening social stability in Pakistan’s largest metropolis.





ANI







