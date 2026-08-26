



Russian President Vladimir Putin received External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Kremlin on 24 August 2026, where Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings and a personal message.





The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties, with discussions on trade, energy, fertilisers, and nuclear cooperation. Putin affirmed Russia’s readiness to further increase fertiliser supplies to India, highlighting the growing economic partnership.





Jaishankar’s meeting with President Putin was part of his two-day official visit to Russia. He conveyed Prime Minister Modi’s personal communication and emphasised India’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Russia across multiple sectors.





The talks underscored the importance of bilateral ties at a time when both nations are preparing for upcoming high-level engagements, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit and the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.





Putin welcomed Jaishankar warmly and noted that his visit reflected the longstanding relationship between India and Russia, which has developed over decades. He stressed that cooperation between the two countries spans government, parliamentary, and economic channels.





Putin pointed out that bilateral trade had grown in 2026 after a slight decline the previous year, attributing the progress to Prime Minister Modi’s personal attention to strengthening Russian-Indian relations.





During the meeting, Jaishankar highlighted the progress achieved under the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation.





He noted that economic cooperation had expanded significantly, particularly in trade, energy, fertilisers, and nuclear cooperation.





He expressed India’s readiness to further enhance collaboration in these areas, reflecting the resilience and adaptability of the partnership.





Putin specifically affirmed Russia’s readiness to increase fertiliser supplies to India, recognising the importance of supporting Indian agriculture.





He said Russia was committed to meeting the needs of Indian farmers and was prepared to expand supplies further. This assurance comes as fertiliser imports remain a critical component of India’s agricultural sector, ensuring food security and supporting rural livelihoods.





The meeting also touched upon preparations for upcoming summits. Jaishankar conveyed that Prime Minister Modi looks forward to meeting Putin at the SCO Summit and welcoming him to India for the BRICS Summit in September.





He added that the two leaders would also hold their annual summit at a mutually convenient time, presenting a strong picture of cooperation between the two nations.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar co-chaired the 27th Session of the Intergovernmental Commission with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.





The discussions reviewed bilateral trade and economic cooperation, identifying areas for improvement such as reducing tariff barriers, enhancing payment mechanisms, and expanding business-to-business engagement. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to achieving the ambitious bilateral trade target of $100 billion by 2030.





The engagements in Moscow demonstrated the strategic depth of India-Russia relations. Despite global challenges, both nations continue to strengthen their partnership, focusing on economic growth, energy security, agricultural cooperation, and nuclear collaboration.





The meeting at the Kremlin reaffirmed the mutual interest and confidence that define this enduring relationship.





Agencies







