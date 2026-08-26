



Seven Indian seafarers stranded aboard the oil products tanker MV Sea Star 2 at Mina Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi have been successfully repatriated.





The Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates confirmed the development, noting that active efforts are underway to secure the safe and early return of the remaining crew members. The Embassy emphasised that it is closely coordinating with local authorities to ensure the welfare of those still stranded.





The case drew attention after the Federation of Seafarers’ Unions of India (FSUI) issued an urgent appeal highlighting the plight of the crew. According to FSUI, the sailors had been stranded for 11 months without relief, with the remaining crew enduring five months without wages.





The union alleged that the vessel’s owner deducted visa and travel expenses from earlier payments, while crucial travel documents remained under the control of port authorities, leaving the crew vulnerable to exploitation.





In its appeal, FSUI tagged the Ministry of External Affairs, the Directorate General of Shipping, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the International Transport Workers’ Federation. The union demanded full payment of back wages and immediate repatriation, stressing that the situation amounted to extreme exploitation.





Their statement underscored the urgency of intervention, noting that the seafarers had been abandoned without wages or relief and were seeking both financial justice and safe return.





The Embassy’s intervention follows growing concerns about the safety of Indian mariners in volatile maritime zones. Earlier, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated New Delhi’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of its seafaring community. He confirmed that safety issues are routinely raised with relevant international authorities and assured that the government attaches the highest priority to the protection of Indian sailors.





These concerns were amplified after FSUI released footage of an incident in the Strait of Hormuz on April 22, 2026. The video depicted a Panama-flagged vessel carrying 22 crew members, 21 of whom were Indian nationals, being surrounded by small armed craft allegedly belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.





FSUI claimed that a Rocket-Propelled Grenade was used during the confrontation, forcing crew members to take shelter in interior corridors to survive. The union argued that advisories alone cannot guarantee safety and demanded direct naval escort and physical protection for mariners navigating high-risk waters.





The plight of the MV Sea Star 2 crew highlights the broader challenges faced by Indian seafarers operating in conflict-prone maritime regions. It underscores the need for stronger diplomatic engagement, stricter enforcement of international maritime labour standards, and enhanced protective measures to safeguard the lives and rights of seafarers.





The Embassy’s ongoing efforts to repatriate the remaining crew members reflect India’s determination to uphold its responsibility towards its citizens abroad, even in complex and hostile environments.





ANI







