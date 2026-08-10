



Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has directly linked Operation Sindoor to the newly signed Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, framing it within a broader regional security context, according to a report in Republic World.





His remarks have drawn India and its growing ties with Afghanistan into the spotlight, raising questions about how this trilateral pact could reshape future confrontations.





Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has connected Operation Sindoor to the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement signed between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. While the three countries describe the pact as defensive, Asif’s comments have introduced India into the equation, particularly in relation to its expanding cooperation with Afghanistan.





The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement stipulates that an armed attack against any one of the three signatories will be treated as an attack against all.





This provision has drawn comparisons with NATO’s Article 5, though the pact does not explicitly detail the nature of military assistance or operational commitments. Analysts note that the ambiguity leaves room for interpretation in the event of a crisis.





Asif’s linkage of Operation Sindoor to the pact is significant. Operation Sindoor was India’s cross-border strike against Pakistan-backed militant infrastructure, carried out in 2025 after the Pahalgam terror attack.





During that confrontation, Pakistan received diplomatic and limited military support from Turkey and China. By tying the operation to the new agreement, Asif has suggested that future Indian actions could trigger collective responses under the pact.





The trilateral agreement was signed in Mecca on 7 August 2026 by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.





It builds upon the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in 2025, extending the framework to include Turkey. The pact was formalised amid the ongoing Iran war and escalating hostilities across West Asia, including attacks on Saudi infrastructure by Iranian proxies.





Turkey has hinted that the grouping could expand beyond three countries, with Egypt mentioned as a possible addition. Such an expansion would mark the emergence of a new regional security equation, potentially creating what some analysts describe as an “Islamic NATO.” This would institutionalise collective defence among key Muslim-majority states, reducing reliance on external powers such as the United States.





Saudi Arabia’s motivation stems from repeated strikes on its oil facilities and critical infrastructure, while Turkey’s involvement reflects its growing defence industry and NATO experience. Pakistan contributes manpower and longstanding military ties with Riyadh, including deployments of troops and air defence systems in the kingdom.





For India, the implications are complex. While the pact is officially defensive and not directed against any specific country, Asif’s remarks have brought India into focus. Questions arise over whether future Indian operations similar to Sindoor would be considered an “armed attack” under the pact, compelling Saudi Arabia and Turkey to respond. Analysts caution, however, that the agreement’s vague wording does not guarantee automatic military intervention.





The pact also intersects with India’s growing ties with Afghanistan, where New Delhi has invested heavily in infrastructure and security cooperation. Asif has alleged that Indian-backed elements operating from Afghanistan drive terrorist activities against Pakistan, further complicating the regional picture.





The evolving situation underscores the shifting balance of power in West Asia. With Iran, Israel and the United States already locked in confrontation, the Mecca Agreement adds a new layer of collective defence among Sunni-majority states. For India, this development demands close scrutiny, as it could alter strategic calculations in any future conflict with Pakistan.





Agencies







