



Australia has formally launched its diplomatic campaign for a non‑permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2029‑30 term, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong emphasising priorities such as climate action, AI regulation, and middle‑power diplomacy. The election will take place in June 2028, requiring a two‑thirds majority of the UN General Assembly.





Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the bid in New York during the high‑level week of the UN General Assembly.





He declared that Australia has never stood on the sidelines and has consistently contributed to building a safer and more peaceful world. He stressed that the campaign would be guided by listening with respect, partnering as equals, and protecting what matters most.





Albanese highlighted that Australia’s last term on the UNSC ended in 2014, and the new campaign represents a return to the Council at a time of global uncertainty.



He underlined that Australia punches above its weight internationally and can influence responses to pressing challenges such as climate change and artificial intelligence. He also noted strong support expected from Pacific island nations and Southeast Asia, citing Australia’s close diplomatic ties in the region.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong reinforced the candidature by describing Australia as an active, ambitious middle power with a practical contribution to make to international peace and security. She emphasised that Australia would defend the UN Charter, protect civilians, and amplify the voices of small and mid‑sized states. Wong added that Australia’s vision is a safer world governed by rules rather than power and force alone.





Australia’s campaign platform is built on three pillars. First, advancing global regulation of artificial intelligence and digital safety, drawing on domestic legislative achievements such as social media age limits and ethical guardrails for AI deployment.





Second, prioritising climate resilience, particularly for Pacific island states, by advocating adaptation funding and stronger international commitments. Third, reinforcing multilateralism and rules‑based international law to safeguard trade corridors and regional security amid intensifying major‑power competition.





The UNSC comprises ten non‑permanent members, with five elected annually. Australia and Finland are the nominees from the Western European and Others Group for the 2029‑30 term. Other regional groups including Asia‑Pacific, Africa, and Latin America and the Caribbean will also nominate candidates. The election will be conducted by secret ballot in June 2028, requiring at least 129 votes out of 193 member states.





Australia’s announcement follows India’s launch of its candidature in July for the 2028‑29 term. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlined India’s priorities, peacekeeping record, and commitment to multilateralism, noting that member states would assess both India’s vision and its track record in contributing to international peace and security.





Australia’s campaign is also framed by its historical role as a founding member of the United Nations and the first President of the Security Council.





Albanese reminded delegates that Australia has been a consistent voice for peace and security for more than 80 years. He pledged that, if elected, Australia would support bold reforms to ensure the UN remains effective in addressing future challenges.





Diplomatic analysts view Australia’s bid as a strategic effort to amplify Indo‑Pacific priorities, strengthen climate diplomacy, and shape global standards on emerging technologies. The campaign slogan ‘We Listen. We Partner. We Protect.’ encapsulates Canberra’s approach to multilateral engagement.





ANI







