



Pakistan is set to acquire 1,00,000 Merkut First-Person-View (FPV) attack drones from Turkey under a major unmanned systems agreement that significantly expands defence cooperation between Ankara and Islamabad, FirstPost reported





The deal, signed between Turkey’s Pasifik Teknoloji and Pakistan’s National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), goes beyond the supply of drones and includes local assembly and manufacturing in Pakistan over a three-year period.





Alongside the massive order for Merkut FPV drones, Pakistan will also receive a range of additional unmanned systems, including Alpin unmanned helicopters, Dumrul mini-helicopters, Deli loitering munitions and Korgan autonomous ground support and surveillance systems.





The agreement reflects the deepening strategic relationship between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan’s military leadership under Field Marshal Asim Munir. It also aligns with broader efforts by both countries to strengthen defence-industrial cooperation and expand technology transfer arrangements.





The Merkut FPV drone is designed as a low-cost attack platform capable of carrying out precision strikes. Such systems have gained prominence in recent conflicts due to their affordability, ease of deployment and ability to overwhelm traditional air defence networks when employed in large numbers.





Unlike a conventional export contract, the arrangement includes provisions for local production and assembly inside Pakistan, potentially enabling Islamabad to sustain large-scale drone inventories and replenish losses more rapidly during future operations.





Reports indicate that the agreement was finalised following field trials, operational evaluations, simulation exercises and pilot training activities. The package is intended not only to provide platforms but also to establish long-term production and support capabilities within Pakistan.





The scale of the order is particularly notable. With 1,00,000 FPV drones forming the backbone of the procurement package, Pakistan appears to be prioritising expendable unmanned systems capable of conducting reconnaissance and strike missions at comparatively low cost.





Pakistan has previously employed Turkish-origin drone systems in military operations. During Operation Sindoor in 2025, Indian Armed Forces reportedly shot down a Yiha-III drone, highlighting the growing role of unmanned platforms in regional security dynamics.





The acquisition comes amid increasing global emphasis on drone warfare lessons drawn from recent conflicts, where FPV drones and loitering munitions have demonstrated their effectiveness against both military equipment and battlefield positions.





Critics have also pointed to allegations that the Pakistani military has employed drones in internal security operations in regions such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. These claims continue to generate debate regarding the use of unmanned systems within Pakistan’s domestic security framework.





The agreement further strengthens Turkey’s position as an increasingly influential exporter of advanced defence technologies. For Ankara, the deal represents not only a major export success but also an opportunity to establish a lasting manufacturing and technology footprint within Pakistan.





As deliveries, local production arrangements and technology transfers move forward, attention is likely to focus on how quickly Pakistan can integrate these systems into its existing military structure and whether the unprecedented volume of drones will alter the strategic balance in South Asia.





The procurement has therefore prompted renewed scrutiny of Pakistan’s long-term military planning, particularly as defence ties between Islamabad and Ankara continue to deepen following their expanding strategic partnership and cooperation initiatives in the security sector.





Agencies







