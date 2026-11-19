



India’s ambition to develop next-generation combat aircraft received fresh attention at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi after Raphe mPhibr Chairman Vikas Mishra suggested that the country could field a sixth-generation fighter aircraft around 2030.





The remarks came as the government also moved closer to a major milestone in its fifth-generation fighter effort, with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh stating that the manufacturer for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is expected to be selected within about a month.





Mishra claimed that India was already making significant progress in sixth-generation fighter development and hinted that advances in the field were further along than publicly known.





Speaking at the summit, he said: “We will be giving a 6th-generation fighter plane to the country pretty soon. I can't tell when, but we are very well ahead in that area.”





He also argued that India must remain ahead of emerging aerospace technologies rather than merely attempting to catch up with global competitors.





Mishra highlighted efforts to understand and potentially indigenise critical fighter-aircraft technologies, including ejection-seat systems. He noted that a highly specialised global supplier base currently dominates this capability and said his company was studying the technology “from every possible angle”.





He acknowledged, however, that certain advanced materials required for future combat aircraft are not presently available in India and would still need to be sourced from overseas suppliers.





The Raphe mPhibr chief further pointed to rapid developments in propulsion technologies, particularly jet engines and ramjets, saying India was working to keep pace with these emerging capabilities.





“There are definitely materials that are not there in India; we will be buying them from other people. Even in jet engines things are changing, ramjet things are changing, there are a lot of things coming into the picture. So we are catching up,” he said.





While the comments underline growing confidence within India’s private aerospace sector, they do not constitute an official government announcement of a sixth-generation fighter program. Nor has any detailed development roadmap, funding structure, demonstrator schedule or technology validation plan been publicly disclosed.





The claim is particularly striking because India has yet to field its first indigenous fifth-generation fighter. The AMCA program remains in its development phase, with prototype construction still ahead.





Defence Secretary RK Singh said the government expects to select the AMCA manufacturing partner within approximately a month. The competing bidders include TATA Advanced Systems Limited and consortium-led proposals involving Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Forge.





The successful bidder will play a central role in building AMCA prototypes and moving the project towards eventual induction into the Indian Air Force.





A separate challenge remains the development of a suitable engine for the aircraft. Singh revealed that a workshop would be held in Bangalore next month to evaluate the way forward for the AMCA engine program.





The Ministry of Defence has been exploring a co-development arrangement with French engine manufacturer Safran. At the same time, a competing proposal involving Reliance Industries and Rolls-Royce has emerged, potentially offering another route for advanced propulsion development.





The discussions are expected to shape one of the most critical technologies required for India's future combat aircraft ambitions.





At the same event, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit stated that the Indian Air Force expects to induct the TEJAS MK-1A during the current financial year, indicating that work continues to address technical issues before operational entry into service.





The prospect of a sixth-generation fighter by 2030, however, raises important questions.





Globally, even the most advanced aerospace powers are still working to bring sixth-generation programs to fruition. The United States is pursuing its Next Generation Air Dominance initiative, while European nations are advancing the Future Combat Air System and Global Combat Air Program.





These projects involve decades of research, massive budgets, mature engine technologies, extensive flight-testing infrastructure and established ecosystems of major defence contractors.





A sixth-generation fighter is widely expected to incorporate advanced stealth, artificial intelligence-assisted mission management, highly integrated sensors, next-generation engines, optional manned-unmanned teaming, sophisticated electronic warfare capabilities and the ability to operate as part of a networked combat system rather than as a standalone aircraft.





Against that backdrop, the idea of India developing and fielding such an aircraft within four years appears highly ambitious.





One major challenge is propulsion. India has historically faced difficulties in developing indigenous fighter engines, and even the AMCA engine solution remains under discussion.





Another hurdle is systems integration. Sixth-generation aircraft require the seamless fusion of sensors, software, artificial intelligence, communications and weapons systems, areas that demand years of testing and refinement.





Industrial scale presents a further obstacle. Although India’s private defence sector has expanded rapidly, developing an entirely new generation of fighter aircraft requires an ecosystem involving hundreds of suppliers, specialised materials, testing facilities and certification processes.





There is also the question of timelines. The AMCA itself is targeting induction around the middle of the next decade, making a fully operational sixth-generation aircraft by 2030 appear difficult unless significant development work has already been completed behind the scenes.





That does not mean Mishra’s vision is impossible. India’s defence-industrial base has grown considerably over the past decade, private-sector participation has increased, and government policy strongly supports indigenous aerospace development.





Advances in unmanned systems, artificial intelligence and digital engineering could also shorten some development cycles compared with previous generations.





Nevertheless, based on publicly available information, the claim currently appears more aspirational than demonstrably achievable.





The coming months may provide greater clarity. The AMCA manufacturer selection, engine-development decisions and any public disclosure of a sixth-generation technology roadmap will offer stronger evidence of whether India is truly on the verge of a leap beyond fifth-generation fighters, or whether the 2030 target remains an ambitious vision rather than a realistic delivery date.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







