



India’s indigenous defence sector has achieved a significant milestone with the successful trial of the KAL long-range one-way attack drone at the Pokhran field firing range in Rajasthan.





Developed by Noida-based IG Defence, the system marks a major step forward in India’s pursuit of sovereign unmanned strike capabilities.





The trial validated the integrated airframe, propulsion, avionics, navigation and mission architecture, underscoring the maturity of the platform.





The KAL drone has been designed to operate in the emerging class of long-range one-way attack systems, with a specified strike range of up to 1,000 kilometres.





It offers endurance of seven to eight hours, a payload capacity of up to 50 kilograms, and an operating altitude of up to 5,000 metres above mean sea level.





The platform incorporates a navigation suite combining multi-band Global Navigation Satellite System and inertial navigation systems, enabling autonomous flight throughout its mission profile.





The system is configured for precision engagement of designated targets including infrastructure, radar installations, air-defence systems and other strategic assets. Its mission flexibility is subject to operational authorisations and configuration requirements.





The Pokhran trial demonstrated the ability of the drone to meet these objectives, validating its role as a credible indigenous alternative to foreign-origin systems.





The operational use of Iranian Shahed-136 and Russian Geran-2 drones in the Russia-Ukraine war has highlighted how relatively low-cost unmanned platforms can impose sustained pressure on air-defence networks and enable high-volume strike campaigns.





These systems have also been deployed in the Middle East and against maritime targets in the Red Sea, underscoring their growing geopolitical significance. The evolution of such platforms has transformed military thinking, with scalable production of long-range unmanned strike systems now seen as a critical element of national capability.





IG Defence has positioned KAL as India’s response to this global trend. The company emphasised that recent analysis of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has documented the rapid expansion of Shahed-type drone production and their increasing role in long-range strike campaigns.





For countries seeking greater strategic autonomy, this has created a requirement for indigenous systems that combine range, payload, autonomous operation and scalable manufacturing. KAL has been developed indigenously across its major systems to meet this requirement.





The drone forms part of IG Defence’s Grid Strike portfolio, which focuses on long-range precision-strike capabilities. It can be integrated with the company’s GRID Battle Management System, an AI-powered C5ISRT architecture designed to coordinate unmanned platforms and battlefield information.





This integration highlights the company’s ambition to create a networked ecosystem of autonomous systems capable of operating in contested environments.





The successful Pokhran trial represents more than a technical achievement. It signals India’s growing ability to field indigenous unmanned strike platforms at a time when global demand for such systems is rising.





The focus of KAL’s development remains the creation of a sovereign long-range unmanned strike capability, reducing reliance on imports and positioning India as a potential supplier of advanced defence technologies to friendly nations.





Agencies







