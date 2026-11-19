



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to gain unprecedented flexibility under its proposed acquisition of 114 additional Rafale fighter aircraft from France, with India making the unrestricted integration of indigenous weapons a non-negotiable condition of the deal.





According to an exclusive report in The Print, under the proposal, the IAF will be able to arm the incoming Rafale fleet with home-grown weapons, including the Astra Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM), without requiring approval from foreign manufacturers. The capability is also expected to be extended across the existing Rafale fleet if required.





According to sources familiar with the negotiations, the weapons integration provision has been a key part of discussions with France. One source stated, “Weapons integration will be a unilateral capability, giving the IAF a free hand in the matter.”





The move is expected to strengthen operational autonomy while reducing dependence on overseas suppliers for critical munitions. It will also allow the IAF to adapt the aircraft’s combat capabilities more rapidly in response to changing operational requirements.





A second source confirmed that the Astra missile will be integrated with the Rafale fleet, adding that the capability would apply to both the original aircraft already in service and the additional fighters proposed under the new procurement programme.





The indigenous Astra missile represents one of India’s most significant air-to-air weapons developments. Designed and produced domestically, it offers beyond-visual-range engagement capability and forms part of a broader effort to increase the use of locally developed defence technologies across the armed forces.





Access to specialised ground support equipment, including weapons test benches, is also expected to be included. This would enable the IAF to independently test, calibrate and configure weapons systems fitted to the aircraft.





The second non-negotiable condition relates to the software-defined radio (SDR) system aboard the 114 aircraft. India has insisted that the SDR must enable rapid and secure information exchange with every current and future IAF platform, regardless of its country of origin.





The requirement is intended to strengthen the IAF’s network-centric warfare capabilities by ensuring seamless connectivity between fighters, radars, remotely piloted aircraft, command centres and other battlefield assets. The additional Rafales are expected to integrate smoothly with the service’s existing mix of Western, Russian and indigenous platforms.





Military planners view this capability as increasingly important in a regional security environment marked by the emergence of stealth combat aircraft and advanced networked warfare systems.





The enhanced communications architecture supports the IAF’s “any sensor, best shooter” concept, allowing multiple platforms to share targeting and operational data in real time and conduct collaborative engagements more effectively.





Despite these concessions, access to the Rafale’s source code has not been sought and will not form part of the agreement. Sources stressed that even aircraft manufactured locally do not typically come with access to their core software architecture. They also noted that source code access is not required to achieve independent weapons integration or advanced network-centric operations.





The proposal for 114 Rafales was cleared at the initial stage of India’s defence acquisition process earlier this year when it received Acceptance of Necessity from the Defence Acquisition Council. The programme is among a series of major military modernisation initiatives approved for further processing.





The acquisition is estimated to be worth around ₹2.7 lakh Crores. Final approval is still required from the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by the Prime Minister.





Under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) project, France is expected to supply the first batch of 18 aircraft in fly-away condition.





The remaining jets would be manufactured in India, with indigenous content gradually increasing to between 55 and 60 per cent.





Dassault Aviation has already submitted its commercial proposal and is expected to manufacture a significant portion of the aircraft within India. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh recently confirmed that the bids are currently under evaluation and that a conclusion is expected before the end of the year.





If the agreement proceeds on schedule, deliveries of the initial fly-away aircraft are expected to begin from 2030 onwards.





The IAF currently operates 36 Rafale fighters acquired under a 2016 contract, while the Indian Navy separately ordered 26 carrier-capable Rafale Marine aircraft in 2025.





The Rafale is a twin-engine, multirole 4.5-generation fighter developed and manufactured by France’s Dassault Aviation, and remains one of the most capable combat aircraft in India’s inventory.





Agencies







