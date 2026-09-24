



Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong stated that China and India should view each other as partners rather than rivals, emphasizing the need for mutual development rather than treating each other as strategic threats.





Addressing a gathering celebrating the seventy-seventh anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Xu highlighted that both nations must maintain a correct strategic perception and nurture bilateral ties through a long-term vision.





The Chinese envoy noted that India and China are close geographical neighbours with a long history of friendly exchanges, which have traditionally formed the main pillar of their bilateral relationship.





Xu reiterated Beijing's willingness to work alongside India to explore a sustainable pathway for neighbouring major powers to coexist peacefully while facilitating the continuous progress of their mutual ties.





Underscoring the strong economic linkages, the envoy pointed out that two-way trade reached ₹7,67,529 crore ($91.7 billion) in the first half of the current year, recording a year-on-year increase of 23.6 per cent.





The ambassador added that national development serves as a shared objective for both countries, making win-win cooperation, public goodwill, and mutual revitalisation vital for long-term national growth.





Addressing long-standing issues, Xu expressed confidence that both ancient civilisations possess sufficient political and historical wisdom to manage their differences constructively without damaging overall engagement.





He affirmed Beijing's commitment to a dual-track approach, ensuring that border issues and broader bilateral ties support each other while maintaining peace along the frontier.





The diplomat recalled the recent interaction between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the eighteenth BRICS Summit, where both leaders established an important consensus to stabilize relations.





Xu affirmed China's readiness to collaborate with India to translate the leadership consensus into concrete actions that produce tangible benefits for citizens in both nations.





Calling for enhanced coordination at international forums, the envoy urged both countries to safeguard the interests of the Global South and demonstrate historical responsibility on global issues.





He stated that both sides would support each other's BRICS chairmanships and deepen alignment at the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and the G20.





Touching upon domestic economic performance, Xu shared that China achieved a 4.7 per cent growth rate in the first half of the year, driven significantly by advanced manufacturing and digital technology.





The envoy noted that China continues to account for roughly 30 per cent of total global economic growth, serving as a primary driver of the global macroeconomy.





Xu stated that China's total trade in goods has held the top global spot for nine consecutive years, while its import volume has stayed second worldwide for seventeen straight years.





He reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to economic openness, pointing out national platforms like the Canton Fair and the China International Import Expo that allow foreign markets to access domestic trade opportunities.





Highlighting global initiatives, the ambassador referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping's frameworks covering global development, security, civilisation, and governance.





He detailed that over the past five years, the Global Development Initiative has driven more than 2,000 projects worldwide, training over 2,00,000 professionals and benefiting people across more than 120 nations.





In concluding his address, Xu called upon both nations to remain committed to the shared path established by their top leaders and work towards elevating bilateral relations to new heights. This speech comes at a time when diplomatic delegations from both nations continue holding high-level discussions in cities like Beijing and New Delhi to rebuild mutual trust across various sectors.





Diplomatic relations between the two neighbours were established on 1 April 1950, making them early pioneers of diplomatic engagement in post-colonial Asia. Economic analysts observe that trade between the two Asian giants has grown tremendously from just ₹1,675 crore ($200 million) in the early 1990s to breaking historic records today.





The diplomatic push also emphasizes increasing people-to-people exchanges, academic collaborations, and cultural events across major metropolitan areas such as Bangalore, Mumbai, and Shanghai. To sustain strategic stability, military officials from both sides continue regular discussions through established border mechanisms to maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control.





Looking ahead, both nations plan to bolster cooperation through regional frameworks, tech innovation programs, and green energy initiatives aimed at sustainable development.





ANI







