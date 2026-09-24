



Adding a powerful aviation dimension to Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, Indian Army AH-64E Apache attack helicopters are training alongside Indian and United States Army troops as part of integrated operational drills.





The deployment provides a crucial platform for forces to practice the seamless integration of attack aviation with ground elements. The participation encompasses joint mission planning, battlefield coordination, integrated tactical manoeuvres, and precision engagement within a realistic operational environment.





The joint training further strengthens interoperability between the two armies by refining common procedures, communication networks, and tactical coordination across multiple combat functions. It reflects the growing complexity and depth of the bilateral exercise, with both armies planning, integrating, and executing coordinated operations across diverse domains.





In a social media post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army stated that the exercise focused on building shared capabilities and operating as a cohesive unit across varied terrain.





Under the theme 'From Mountains to Deserts, Training Together, Operating as One', Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 witnessed enhanced interoperability achieved through integrated training across mountainous and desert landscapes.





Both armies trained through coordinated drills, synchronised battle procedures, and combined-arms employment involving small-arms firing, artillery engagements, long-range weapon systems, and attack helicopter operations.





The post added that the exercise strengthened mutual understanding, operational coordination, confidence, and the ability to operate together across diverse battlefields, moving from shared training to a shared capability to build a stronger bilateral partnership.





Earlier in the day, the United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor highlighted that the Indian and United States armies were actively exchanging operational knowledge on weapons, equipment, and unmanned systems as part of the joint exercise.





In his post on X, Ambassador Sergio Gor noted that the exercise was in full swing, with soldiers from both nations actively exchanging technical and tactical expertise.





The 22nd edition of this annual bilateral exercise is being conducted simultaneously at the Auli Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand and the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. Approximately 600 defence personnel from each side are participating in the comprehensive combat training drills.





The Indian Army operates its AH-64E Apache helicopters under the 451 Army Aviation Squadron based out of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. These advanced combat helicopters are equipped with fire-control radars, night-vision systems, and precision-guided air-to-ground missiles.





Operating in desert terrain like Mahajan as well as mountainous sectors, the Apache fleet delivers swift target acquisition and heavy firepower support. Their inclusion in this exercise highlights the Indian Army Aviation Corps' evolving capability to execute air-ground integrated strikes.





The exercise also highlights joint tactical drills involving modern equipment, including unmanned aerial vehicles, counter-drone systems, and advanced artillery platforms like the M777 ultra-light howitzer. These systems are transported efficiently across operational sectors using heavy-lift rotary assets, including Chinooks that can carry equipment weighing several tons.





Major defence infrastructure, technology hubs, and start-up firms supporting defence innovation in cities such as Bangalore continue to play a pivotal role in strengthening military modernization programs. Strategic collaborations between start-ups and defence manufacturing hubs are helping drive indigenous technology integration across military programs.





Funding allocations running into thousands of crores of Rupees, equivalent to hundreds of millions of $, continue to fuel Joint Ventures and bilateral technology transfers between the two countries. Strategic defense procurement projects, valued at over ₹1,000 Crore each, further cement long-term operational synergies between the two armed forces.





The combined-arms drills in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan serve to enhance tactical readiness, allowing both forces to maintain high operational preparedness across high-altitude and arid battlegrounds.





Agencies







