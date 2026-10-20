



Pune-based Astrophel Aerospace has successfully completed full-load testing of its indigenously developed actuator, marking another technological milestone for the Indian space technology company.





The actuator has demonstrated the ability to handle loads of up to 5 kN and is intended for use in steering the company’s forthcoming reusable launch vehicle. Such actuators play a critical role in thrust vector control systems, enabling precise guidance and manoeuvrability during flight.





According to the company, the hardware has undergone full-load bandwidth testing, including sine sweep and step response evaluations designed to assess performance under demanding operating conditions.





The current actuator configuration delivers speeds of at least 200 mm per second, a stroke length of 60 mm and a full-load bandwidth exceeding 10 Hz, highlighting its suitability for high-performance aerospace applications.





Astrophel Aerospace plans to integrate the actuator into upcoming flight tests of its reusable rocket platform in the coming months. The development aligns with the company's broader objective of building key launch vehicle technologies in-house to improve performance, reduce costs and strengthen technological self-reliance.





Beyond its own launch programs, the company intends to commercialise the actuator and supply it to aerospace and defence customers in India and international markets. The move reflects growing opportunities for domestically developed aerospace subsystems as demand rises across both civil and military sectors.





Founded in Pune, Astrophel Aerospace is developing reusable launch vehicle technologies and has previously demonstrated capabilities in areas including propulsion systems, cryogenic subsystems and avionics. The company has focused on indigenous engineering and manufacturing to create cost-effective solutions for the rapidly expanding space sector.





By opening its actuator technology to external customers, Astrophel Aerospace aims to position itself not only as a launch vehicle developer but also as a supplier of advanced aerospace hardware capable of competing in global markets.





Agencies







