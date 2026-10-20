



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has begun a three-day visit to India amid indications that a long-awaited US-India trade agreement is approaching completion, with trade, energy security and strategic cooperation expected to dominate discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.





Rubio arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon as part of a visit that follows diplomatic engagements in Central Asia and comes at a significant moment in India-US relations, with both countries seeking to deepen economic and strategic ties while navigating a complex global energy landscape.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs schedule, Rubio landed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 14:15 hrs before proceeding to the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, where he paid tribute to victims of terrorism during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Taj Memorial.





Shortly afterwards, Rubio held bilateral talks with Jaishankar. The discussions were expected to focus on the broader India-US strategic partnership, economic cooperation, regional stability, energy security and other areas of mutual interest.





The meeting also comes against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations over a bilateral trade agreement that officials on both sides increasingly believe is nearing conclusion.





Later in the evening, Rubio was scheduled to attend the Freedom 250 Reception at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, an event marking key milestones in American history and celebrating diplomatic ties between the United States and India.





On Wednesday, Rubio is due to travel to Jamnagar in Gujarat, one of India's most important energy centres and the location of one of the world's largest refining complexes. The visit underlines the growing importance of energy cooperation in the bilateral relationship.





The Ministry of External Affairs stated that media coverage and official photo opportunities throughout the visit would be managed according to standard diplomatic protocols.





Ahead of his arrival in India, Rubio told reporters in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, that Washington and New Delhi were "very close" to finalising a trade agreement, signalling progress after months of negotiations.





Rubio said the administration had to balance multiple geopolitical and economic considerations when formulating policy, including energy markets, global supply chains and relationships with key partners such as India.





He noted that several sanctions related to Russian energy had been waived in recent months because of concerns over global supply and pricing pressures, arguing that energy security remains a critical consideration for many countries.





The US Secretary of State emphasised that India has diversified its energy sources but continues to import substantial volumes of Russian energy because replacing supplies immediately would be difficult. He described India as an important ally and partner whose energy requirements must be carefully considered when sanctions and tariffs are evaluated.





His remarks followed US President Donald Trump's decision to pause the implementation of several sanctions connected to Russian fuel sales that had been scheduled to take effect under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act.





That legislation would have allowed tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods imported into the United States from the five largest purchasers of Russian crude oil or natural gas, a group that includes India and China.





Rubio explained that the measures were not directed solely at Russia and could have had wider economic consequences for several countries as well as for the United States itself. As a result, the administration intends to use the review period to assess the full impact on global markets, energy supplies and economic stability.





He further pointed to changing geopolitical conditions since the law was enacted, particularly mounting pressure on energy markets arising from continued Russia-Ukraine conflict and increasing attacks on Saudi Arabia by Houthi forces. According to Rubio, disruptions affecting energy infrastructure and major supply routes have contributed to concerns over global prices and availability.





Last week, Trump invoked Section 115 of the legislation, which authorises the President to waive sanctions, restrictions and duties covered by the Act when deemed necessary.





Before travelling to India, Rubio also met Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Saidov, where discussions focused on deepening strategic cooperation in critical minerals, infrastructure development, space collaboration and engagement through the C5+1 diplomatic framework.





The talks reflected growing international interest in Uzbekistan's substantial reserves of critical minerals, including copper, uranium, lithium, tungsten, graphite and molybdenum, resources that are becoming increasingly important to global technology, clean-energy and advanced manufacturing supply chains.





Rubio's India visit is therefore taking place against a broader backdrop of evolving energy security concerns, trade negotiations, critical-minerals competition and strategic realignments, all of which are expected to feature prominently in the next phase of India-US cooperation.





ANI







