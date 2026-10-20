



BrahMos-2 is expected to take shape as an export-oriented hypersonic missile derived from Russia's 3M22 Zircon missile, reflecting a new phase in Indo-Russian missile cooperation.





The missile is being envisaged as the successor to the highly successful BrahMos family, which has already established itself as one of the world's most capable supersonic cruise missile systems.





Reports indicate that the future BrahMos-2 could incorporate technologies and design characteristics associated with the Zircon, Russia's advanced scramjet-powered hypersonic missile that is already operational with the Russian Navy.





The proposed missile is expected to achieve hypersonic speeds exceeding Mach 6, placing it well beyond the performance envelope of the current BrahMos missile, which travels at approximately Mach 3.





By leveraging scramjet propulsion technology, BrahMos-2 would be capable of sustaining hypersonic flight over long distances while significantly reducing an adversary's reaction time.





The project is being pursued through the long-standing partnership between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyenia under the BrahMos Aerospace joint venture.





A major objective of the program is believed to be the development of an export-compatible hypersonic weapon that combines Russian propulsion expertise with Indian electronics, guidance systems and seeker technologies.





The missile is expected to be adaptable for deployment from multiple platforms, including warships, submarines and land-based launch systems, preserving the multi-platform flexibility that has become a hallmark of the BrahMos family.





The concept aligns with India's broader ambition to strengthen its position in the global missile export market, where BrahMos has already achieved significant international interest and export success.





The development effort also comes as nations increasingly focus on hypersonic weapons capable of penetrating sophisticated air and missile defence networks through a combination of extreme speed, manoeuvrability and reduced interception opportunities.





While specific technical details and timelines remain subject to official confirmation, defence analysts believe BrahMos-2 could inherit several key performance characteristics from the Zircon, including advanced scramjet propulsion and long-range precision strike capability.





If realised as planned, the missile would represent a substantial advancement in Indo-Russian missile technology cooperation and could become one of the most capable export-oriented hypersonic cruise missiles available on the international market.





Agencies







