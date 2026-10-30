



In a significant boost to India’s naval modernisation efforts, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a project worth more than ₹40,000 crore for the construction of eight Next-Generation Corvettes (NGCs) for the Indian Navy.





According to senior government officials, contracts for the warships are expected to be signed within the next few days with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). The approval marks one of the largest recent investments in indigenous naval shipbuilding and is expected to strengthen the Navy’s operational capabilities across multiple maritime domains.





“The deal worth over ₹40,000 crore was cleared by the CCS led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its meeting held on Wednesday. The contract for the eight warships would be signed in the next few days with Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Kolkata and Goa Shipyard Limited,” top government officials said.





The new corvettes will be compact but highly capable combat vessels, with a displacement of around 2,000 tons and the ability to achieve speeds of approximately 30 nautical miles. Designed for rapid deployment and versatile operations, they will enhance the Navy’s ability to respond swiftly to emerging security challenges in both coastal and blue-water environments.





The Indian Navy expects to receive the first vessel from the project by 2030 following contract finalisation. Shipbuilders are also examining options to accelerate construction timelines and deliver the warships ahead of schedule.





The Ministry of Defence has described the NGCs as multi-role platforms capable of undertaking a broad spectrum of missions. Their intended roles include surveillance operations, escort duties, deterrence missions, Surface Action Group (SAG) operations, search-and-attack tasks and coastal defence responsibilities.





The vessels will be built to a new in-house design developed by the Indian Navy and will incorporate advanced shipbuilding techniques and modern technologies. The project is expected to further strengthen India’s indigenous warship construction ecosystem while supporting the Government’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision aimed at enhancing maritime security and regional cooperation across the Indian Ocean region.





The program also forms part of the Navy’s long-term fleet modernisation strategy, with the new platforms expected to provide greater operational flexibility, improved combat capability and enhanced maritime domain awareness. Their induction will significantly reinforce India’s ability to safeguard critical sea lanes, protect national interests at sea and maintain a strong naval presence across the region.





ANI







