



Larsen & Toubro (L&T), in partnership with BAE Systems, has commenced production of the BvS10 Sindhu articulated all-terrain vehicle for the Indian Army, marking a significant step in enhancing the Army’s mobility and operational reach across some of India’s most challenging terrains.





The Indian Army has placed an initial order for 18 BvS10 Sindhu vehicles. These platforms are slated for deployment in Ladakh and the Kutch region, where troops routinely operate in some of the harshest climatic and geographical conditions encountered anywhere in the world.





In Ladakh, the vehicles will support military operations at altitudes of up to 18,000 feet. The region is characterised by rugged mountains, heavy snowfall and extreme winter conditions, with temperatures capable of falling to as low as minus 55 degrees Celsius.





At the opposite end of the climatic spectrum, the vehicles will also serve along the Pakistan-facing frontier in the Kutch region. There, troops contend with scorching temperatures that can reach 55 degrees Celsius, as well as marshlands, desert terrain and the vast Great Rann of Kutch, where conventional military vehicles often face severe mobility limitations.





The BvS10 Sindhu is an upgraded version of the globally proven BvS10 articulated all-terrain vehicle. The platform has been specially adapted to meet the Indian Army’s requirements across high-altitude, desert, marshland and amphibious operating environments.





A key feature of the vehicle is its articulated mobility system, which enables it to traverse snow, ice, rocks, sand, mud, swamps and steep mountainous terrain. This capability allows troops and equipment to be transported into areas that are difficult or impossible to access using conventional wheeled or tracked vehicles.





The vehicle is also fully amphibious, enabling operations through flooded terrain, rivers and coastal waters. This gives commanders greater flexibility when conducting military missions in regions affected by adverse weather or complex geographical conditions.





Beyond troop and supply transport, the BvS10 Sindhu can be equipped with vehicle-mounted weapons, allowing it to support combat operations and enhance battlefield flexibility.





Its modular architecture enables the platform to be configured for a wide range of missions. These include personnel transport, command-and-control functions, medical evacuation, vehicle repair and recovery, logistics support and situational awareness tasks.





The vehicle has already completed demanding trials in both sea-level and high-altitude environments, demonstrating its ability to perform reliably across a broad spectrum of operational conditions.





“The BvS10’s unmatched mobility, flexibility and performance in extreme climatic conditions are critical attributes highlighted by the Indian Army,” said Tommy Gustafsson Rask of BAE Systems Hägglunds.





The production effort forms part of the broader Make in India initiative and includes local manufacturing as well as technology transfer arrangements. Under the contract, L&T is producing the vehicles at its Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira with technical and design support from BAE Systems Hägglunds.





The project is expected to strengthen India’s indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem while delivering a highly specialised mobility platform tailored to the Army’s requirements. The contract also includes integrated logistic support for deployment, maintenance and life-cycle sustainment.





The BvS10 family is already in service with several armed forces worldwide and has established a reputation for operating effectively in Arctic, desert and expeditionary environments.





For the Indian Army, the Sindhu variant is expected to provide enhanced operational, tactical and strategic mobility along sensitive border regions, improving troop movement, logistical support and mission effectiveness in terrain where mobility often determines operational success.





ANI







