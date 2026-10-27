

India has taken a significant step towards modernising its military rotary-wing fleet after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, cleared a proposal worth approximately ₹20,000 crore for the procurement of 200 light reconnaissance and surveillance helicopters for the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

The acquisition is intended to replace the ageing Cheetah and Chetak helicopter fleets, many of which are approaching the end of their operational lives after decades of service in some of the country's most demanding environments.





Under the approved requirement, the Indian Army is expected to receive 120 helicopters, while the Indian Air Force will acquire the remaining 80 aircraft.





The helicopters are expected to undertake a wide range of missions, including reconnaissance, surveillance, combat support, troop support, search-and-rescue operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief tasks. They will be particularly important for operations in challenging terrain and at high altitudes, including along India's northern frontiers.





The approval comes after a procurement effort that has faced repeated delays over the past two decades. Multiple earlier attempts to replace the legacy fleets failed to progress, despite the growing urgency created by the advancing age of the existing helicopters.





India had previously selected the Russian Ka-226 as a replacement in 2014, but that effort failed to move forward. Several earlier tenders were also cancelled, leaving the armed forces dependent on ageing aircraft for crucial frontline duties.





Around 400 Cheetah and Chetak helicopters are expected to be retired in the coming years, making the new acquisition one of the most important helicopter programmes currently being pursued by the Indian military.





A number of major private-sector partnerships are already positioning themselves for the competition.





Among the leading contenders are TATA Advanced Systems and Airbus, which have steadily expanded their aerospace manufacturing footprint in India as part of broader defence industrial cooperation initiatives.





Another prominent contender is the partnership between Adani Defence & Aerospace and Italy's Leonardo. The collaboration has identified Leonardo's AW109 TrekkerM as a potential solution for the Army and Air Force requirement.





Beyond supplying helicopters, the Adani-Leonardo partnership has also outlined ambitions to establish manufacturing, maintenance and training capabilities within India, aligning with the government's emphasis on domestic industrial development and long-term sustainment infrastructure.





Bell Helicopters is also expected to participate in the competition, adding another major international player to what is likely to become a closely watched procurement contest.





Another potential contender for the program is Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), an indigenous platform developed specifically to replace the ageing Cheetah and Chetak fleets. The LUH has already undergone extensive testing in high-altitude conditions and has secured limited series production orders from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.





Designed for reconnaissance, surveillance, utility transport, casualty evacuation and search-and-rescue missions, the helicopter is capable of operating in demanding environments, including the Himalayas and other frontier regions.





Given the government's continued emphasis on self-reliance in defence production and indigenisation under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, HAL's LUH is expected to be closely examined as part of the acquisition process. Its existing production base, established support infrastructure and growing operational experience could provide the indigenous platform with a significant advantage as the competition progresses.





According to reports, the helicopters acquired under the project are expected to be manufactured in India with Indian industry playing the leading role. The broader objective is not only to replace ageing aircraft but also to strengthen indigenous aerospace production capabilities and deepen technology integration across the domestic defence ecosystem.





Recent indications suggest that the contract could potentially be shared between more than one bidder, although no final decision has been taken and the outcome will ultimately depend on the formal procurement process and commercial evaluations.





The DAC clearance represents an important milestone, but it does not constitute a contract award. The eventual manufacturer or manufacturers, commercial arrangements, production responsibilities, delivery schedules and support packages will only be determined during the subsequent stages of the acquisition process.





The project is also expected to generate substantial opportunities for Indian industry through manufacturing, supply-chain development, maintenance support, training services and technology partnerships.





Importantly, while several industrial teams have emerged as potential competitors, no company has been selected and no contract has been awarded. The final outcome will be decided through the competitive procurement process and the evaluation of the offers submitted by participating bidders.





As India seeks to strengthen surveillance, mobility and operational readiness across sectors ranging from the Siachen Glacier to Arunachal Pradesh and other sensitive frontier regions, the 200-helicopter acquisition is expected to become one of the country's most significant rotary-wing procurement efforts in recent years.





Agencies







